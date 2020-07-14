COLCHESTER, Vt. — Lucas Kirsch, a senior environmental studies/art major from Madison and a graduate of Kennett High School was named to the dean's list at Saint Michael's College for the spring 2020 semester.
Saint Michael's College, founded in the great Catholic intellectual tradition, which also recognizes the principles of social justice and compassion, is a selective, fully residential Catholic college in Vermont's beautiful Green Mountains.
For more information, go to smcvt.edu.
