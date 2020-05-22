BIDDEFORD, Maine — Heather Howard of Center Conway, Trey Snowden of Center Conway, Alexandra Iannuzzi of Glen and Isabelle Forde of Madison have been named to the dean's list for the 2020 spring semester at the University of New England.
Dean's list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
The University of New England is Maine's largest private university, featuring two campuses in Maine in Biddeford and Portland, a campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of innovative offerings online.
For more information, go to une.edu.
