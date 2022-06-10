GORHAM — This year's valedictorian and salutatorian from Gorham High School's 2022 graduating class are already old friends, having known each other since before the beginning of their grade school days.
Valedictorian is Zoe Grondin, while the salutatorian is Alexander Mayerson.
The two seniors were set to graduate Friday with their fellow classmates. This year, 37 Gorham High seniors will be receiving diplomas.
In addition to being named valedictorian, Grondin has been accepted into the honors program at Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., where she plan to study finance.
Grondin said she chose that school because of its strong background in business. It also didn't hurt that she received a $30,000 annual scholarship to attend there. She noted that the school has a 99 percent job placement rate after graduation and will afford her the opportunity to get her master's degree within four years.
Her goal, she said, is to become a chartered financial analyst. One of the reasons she likes that career path is the opportunity to travel, Grondin said she also loves numbers and their application to real world issues.
When asked where she might like to travel, France and Switzerland were at the top of her list.
Grondin is definitely prepared for those two locales as she has been very involved in French during her high school years, winning the New Hampshire Association of World Language Teachers Excellence in French award and the American Association of Teachers in French Excellence award as well.
During her time in high school, Grondin was president of the French Honor Society, treasurer of her class and as treasurer of the school's National Honor Society.
Grondin also served as vice president of the school's student council, and was a three-sport athlete, competing in cross-country, basketball and baseball.
She and fellow senior Halery Desilets started a youth softball clinic to teach younger girls the game.
Grondin recently was recognized as first team All-State in Division IV softball. She previously was recognized as defensive player of the year in softball.
Now that her high school years are coming to an end, Grondin said: "I am going to miss how personal my education was. Everybody is so invested in your personal accomplishments. I don't know if that level of education exists anywhere else."
While Grondin has plans for a career in finance, she said her favorite class in high school was world literature, noting that in that class, "We spent a lot of time discussing important life questions. What is life about? What is right and wrong?"
Grondin cited language arts teacher Rob Hamel, who taught the class, as an important mentor, adding that he was her cross-country coach since the seventh grade.
Another favorite teacher was Melyssa Donovan of Edward Fenn Elementary, who assisted with the varsity softball and basketball programs. Grondin described Donovan as the "kindest, most supportive person," and said Donovan possesses a drive to support people, adding "she is incredible."
Grondin also touted guidance counselor Christine Lemoine as the glue that held Grondin and the entire senior class together. She said Lemoine kept students focused on attaining their goals.
As valedictorian, Grondin will give a speech at graduation, and she said she is prepared.
"I think I am ready to share anything I know at 17," Grondin said modestly, saying she isn't going in thinking she has all the answers to life's questions. She said mostly what she wants to share what she has learned with her fellow classmates and hopefully provide a speech people will remember.
Meanwhile, Gorham's salutatorian literally has his eye to the heavens when it comes to what he is doing after high school. Mayerson plans to attend Tufts University with the goal of becoming an astrophysicist.
Mayerson said last summer he was able to participate in St. Paul's School's Advance Studies Program in Concord, where he had the opportunity to experience a college-like atmosphere taught by four level astrophysicists.
He said he chose Tufts because it will give him the opportunity to also do his graduate studies in the field with the goal of at least getting a master's degree and perhaps a Ph.D.
Mayerson said being able to study a field that gives you the ability to understand one's place in the universe is exciting. He said it is also humbling to think of yourself as just one person floating on a rock in space.
Mayerson of course also loves science and math, noting that during his time at Gorham he took any science class he could, including chemistry, AP chemistry and physics as well as calculus.
"I like math, I especially like how Mr. (Nathan) Snyder taught it," he said.
Mayerson said he also enjoyed history classes as they gave him an opportunity to understand current political issues, which are also of interest to him.
Another favorite teacher was science teacher Sarah Clemmitt.
"She helped me explore my love for science," he said. "She helped to teach me important life skills I will take with me."
Mayerson said Clemmitt used a challenging method to teach science, requiring students to think through problems on their own as opposed to simply giving them the answers. He feels her methods made him a better student.
Mayerson also recalled the late Wayne King as another important person in his life, who as the school's baseball coach instilled in him a love for the game, as well as the late Bernice "Bird" Bilodeau, who drove the bus for the ski team as it traveled around the state competing in events.
"She was our No. 1 supporter," he said of Bilodeau. "She was our den mother, she was a huge fan and a kind face during our competitions."
Mayerson competed on the alpine skiing team all four years at Gorham, as well as competing in varsity baseball and playing on the soccer team during his freshman and sophomore years. Mayerson was also a member of the local National Honor Society chapter.
His freshman season, Mayerson was honored as most improved skier. He also received the 20/20 award in baseball m,eaning he stole 20 bases and scored 20 runs. He also picked up the top scholar award on the ski team.
Asked what he would miss most about Gorham High, Mayerson said the camaraderie. "It is a unique situation here in Gorham," he said. "We are much closer-knit than a regular high school."
Mayerson said his family is "super proud" of his being named salutatorian. He said he has been working hard with Mr. Hamel to craft a strong speech for graduation.
Graduation ceremonies for Gorham High School took place Friday at 6 p.m. at the base of the Mt. Washington Auto Road.
