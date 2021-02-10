Nathaniel "Will" Perkins of Fryeburg, Maine, was named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology Golisano College of Computing and Information Sciences for the fall 2020 Semester.
Perkins is a third year student at RIT.
For more information, go to rit.edu.
