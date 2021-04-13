Xander Ian Anderson was born to Ian and Lindsey Anderson of Glen, N.H., on April 10, 2021, at The Family Birth Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce. He joins Austin Brett Anderson, 2. The maternal grandparents are Robert Gereau of Methuen, Mass., and Dan and the late Deb Fitzpatrick of North Conway. The paternal grandparents are Roger and Dorothy Anderson of Madison, N.H. The paternal great-grandmother is June McCloskey of Madison.
