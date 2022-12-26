Talon Lee Sylvester, a boy, was born to Erica and Trevor Sylvester of Brownfield, Maine, was born Dec. 20, 2022, at Tufts medical center in Boston. He weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Talon joins siblings Leah, 13; Taylor, 12; Josephine, 7; and Grant, 6.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Young hiker dies near Falling Waters Trail in Franconia
- Fryeburg selectman takes Sun to task for tree photo
- County nursing home administrator stunned by firing
- Conway ZBA denies rehearing request for kennel
- Ossipee hard-hit by outages, Conway relatively unscathed
- Birth: Talon Lee Sylvester
- Obituary: Eileen M. (Hurley) Barker
- Obituary: Everett Grace
Most Popular
Articles
- New bistro opens in Conway Village
- Planning board OKs food court at Olympia site
- Valley walloped by storm; thousands lose power
- Echo Acres residents air traffic woes
- 2020 Kennett grad to represent the U.S. in biathlon
- Obituary: Jackey H. Roberts
- Obituary: Elinor Goodwin Quint
- Our holiday heroes: Working on Christmas Day
- MacMillan named new assistant fire chief
- Kick off 2023 with New Year's Day hike
Images
Videos
Commented
- Nathaniel Gurien: Cannabis unpacked (5)
- Jim Pietrangelo: Brittney Griner, like LeBron James, is a coward and a bigot (5)
- Conway selectmen move paid parking forward (4)
- Residents to pay $5 to park in North Conway (3)
- Non-conforming Market Basket sign gets variance (3)
- Obituary: Robert Francis 'Bob/Elvis' Holmes (3)
- Larry Winefield: Referencing Carter's mother as Thanksgiving Nazi is repugnant (3)
- Peter Hill: President Biden by supporting Ukraine is crushing the middle class (2)
- Tele-Talk responses: What steps are you taking in response to higher home heating bills? (2)
- Jay Burnham: Pietrangelo is real bigot, not Olympic champion Brittney Griner (2)
- Beth Ruediger: Let's do the right thing and welcome home Britney Griner (2)
- Teletalk question: What steps are you taking in response to higher home heating bills? (1)
- William Marvel: Impasse-ivity (1)
- Obituary: Mary Eileen Conlon (1)
- Robert C. Sawyer: Issue with parking isn't the money, it's the anti-tourist attitude (1)
- Kevin Flynn: Nice work ZBA: allow big Market Basket sign, deny Leavitt's (1)
- State DOE doubles down on Tutor.com (1)
- Peter Edwards: I had a (terrible) dream (1)
- Ebbie finally finds love in new version of 'A Christmas Carol' (1)
- Cog engineer dies in fall from Mt. WIllard (1)
- Selectmen to make parking decision Dec. 6 (1)
- Hold off on paid parking (1)
- Melissa Wood: Why is threatening student allowed back in middle school? (1)
- Laura Slitt: Judiasm permits humans to eat animals, but we can choose not to (1)
- Berlin Main Street Program announces new ornament (1)
- Jim Pietrangelo: With typical woke hypocrisy, Jay Burnham takes me to task (1)
- Vickie Miller: Locals will pay more for parking fees than they save in taxes (1)
- Conway residents seek to muzzle proposed kennels (1)
- Beth Ruediger: Let's do the right thing and welcome home Britney Griner 267 (1)
- Community mourns loss of 2 young people at vigil (1)
- Jim Salmon: What is driving the great divide in America? Fox News is to blame 598 (1)
- Kenneth L. Bowers: Hassan, Shaheen supporting Biden's crazy nonsense (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.