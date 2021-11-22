Sofia Grace Jones was born to Robert Jones and Chrissy Vincent of Effingham, N.H., on Nov. 21, 2021, at the Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. She joins Lacey Arino, 14, Bella Flynn, 11, Alana Flynn, 7, Jeremy Jones, 15, and Braeden Wakefield, 10. The grandparents are Leon and Gloria Bean of Wolfeboro, N.H.; Randy and Pen Vincent of Concord, N.H.; Bobby and Karen Jones of Ossipee, N.H.; and Cindy Mudgett and Rick Stubb of Berwick, Maine.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.