Ruby Grace Tonkery was born to Eric and Kelly Tonkery of Intervale, N.H., on Sept. 22, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. She joins Lucy Tonkery, 4. The maternal grandparents are Patty Thompson of Conway, N.H.; and Bob and Christine Thompson of Jackson, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Nick and Barb Tonkery of Sylvan Lake, Ill.
