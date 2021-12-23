Nyla Darnell Mundy was born to Vanessa Corliss-Miller and Navon Yamir Mundy of Effingham, N.H., on Dec. 22, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces. She joins Desean Miller-Hill, 4. The grandparents are Jamie and Chris Miller of Ossipee, N.H., Kimberly Mundy of Florida and Charles Mundy of Washington, D.C.
Latest News
- Sarah Rozene named artistic director of The Barnstormers Theatre
- Local trio indicted on armed robbery charges
- Executive Council denies funding to 3 health centers
- Freedom planners draft 45-day STR ordinance
- COVID crushes feast again: Pandemic, 2; Pandora, 36
- Eagles win home opener 3-2
- Intervale hotel developers cut size to 70 rooms
- Christ Episcopal Church Thrift Shop donates $8,400 to local non-profits
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Another Conway Village landmark razed
- Madison board bans STRs in Eidelweiss
- Obituary: Crystal Elizabeth Chute
- Penny Kittle: Arrest me?
- 'Rolling protester' heading to prison on porn charges
- Principal details discipline woes at Kennett
- Good Samaritan praised for halting Bridgton assault
- Bill would prohibit towns from banning STRs
- 'Sticker shock' greets cost of Jackson fire station
- Couple takes prof to task over STR 'impact'
Images
Videos
Commented
- Paul Drucker: Replace anti-vax health care workers with civic-minded people (8)
- Michael Kerins: Americans aren't getting the threat Trump poses to democracy (4)
- Conway car wash proposal raises concerns (3)
- Walter Davis: FOX reporters and hosts texted Trump to stop the insurrection (3)
- Danielle Dion: How many times do the STR owners have to hear the word no? (3)
- The coming economic boom (3)
- Madison board bans STRs in Eidelweiss (2)
- Teresa Egan: In the classroom, we need to examine our country's good and bad (2)
- Eugene Long: Ten Commandments and U.S. Constitution are complementary (2)
- Tom McLauglin: Solar-geddon (2)
- Tom McLaughlin: Disturbing the peace in Lovell (2)
- Steve Angers: Thanks to Executive Councilor Kenney for voting for hatchery study (2)
- Teri Cosentino: One president put his country first, another put himself first (2)
- Bob Drake: I would prefer Q stop mansplaining abortion rights (2)
- William Marvel: Semiliterates (1)
- Quddus Z. Snyder: Justin and Kate (1)
- Tele-Talk question: If one elementary school were to close, which one should it be? (1)
- New urgency to open Scenic Vista toilets (1)
- Brian Wiggin: My friend Bob Dole (1)
- Lezley Finkelsteen: Republicans at fault for not opening Scenic Vista 7 days (1)
- Tele-Talk responses: Do you think Conway should celebrate Independence Day on Saturdays from now on?” (1)
- STR study misses the point (1)
- Karen Cummings: What are people not getting about wearing masks in schools? (1)
- Dick Devens: Ask your elected officials to put a price on fossil-based carbon (1)
- Susan E. Wiley: Governor sending contradictory message by not wearing a mask (1)
- Mary Jo Laniewski: Save Lovell from massive view-destroying 171-acre solar array (1)
- National Perspective: Sheer political will may be Trump’s greatest asset (1)
- David Cavanaugh: STR update (1)
- Another Conway Village landmark razed (1)
- Proposed TD Bank not 'New England' enough (1)
- Obituary: David C. Moody Sr. (1)
- Dave Van Note: Association's study on STRs is flawed and is a scare tactic (1)
- William Marvel: Inhabiting Goshen (1)
- Sam Farrington: Question for docs: how long will asymptomatic infections last? (1)
- Michael Gureau: New Sun columnists are on point with up-to-date information (1)
- Jonna Carter: Salutations from 'Southie' (1)
- Intoxicated couple found dead in separate landfills (1)
- Michael Kerins: Republicans misrepresent cultural issues to stoke fear (1)
- Brian Lombard: Gov. Sununu's response to COVID is to throw up his hands (1)
- Conway looking for someone to keep it clean (1)
- Leonard Witt: Sununu caves in to radical right by signing divisive speech bill (1)
- Bail denied to brothers accused of robbery (1)
- Lovell residents throw shade at solar project (1)
- Larry Winefield: TD Bank redo too modern? Just look at other nearby buildings (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.