Madeline Elizabeth Bergeron was born to Cailee and Shawn Bergeron of Madison, N.H., on Aug. 16, 2022, at the Family Birthing Center Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. The maternal grandparents are James Mickle of Wakefield, N.H., and Elizabeth and Dennis Fall of Bartlett, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Shawn and Linda Bergeron of Madison.
