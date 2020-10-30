Jaeger Fritzgerald Saint Preux was born on October 29, 2020, at Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces. His parents are Justine Wilkey- Saint Preux and Fritzgerald Saint Preux of Conway. He joins siblings Juel Caban, age 12, and Javian Saint Preux, age 11.
Grandparents are Edward and Elaine Wilkey of Fryeburg, Maine, and Evalle Saint Preux of Brooklyn, N.Y.
