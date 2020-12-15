Jack James Cartan was born to Amanda and Sam Cartan of Conway, N.H., on Dec. 9, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces. The grandparents are David and Janet Heeth of Camden, Maine, and Mike and Marianne of Nevada City
