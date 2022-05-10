Jace Maverick Shawn Schaub was born to Alyssa Allen and Jordan Schaub of Fryeburg, Maine, on May 9, 2022, in Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He joins Mylah Schaub, 10, Meeyah Schaub, 6, and Bentley Schaub, 3. The maternal grandparents are Catrina Allen-Dobbins of Fryeburg, Maine, and Darrin Allen of Berlin, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Todd Schaub of Sutton Bay, Mich., and Kristen Roberts of North Conway.

