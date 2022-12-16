Hans Francis Holopainen was born to Sohe and Alex Holopainen of Center Conway, N.H., on Dec. 12, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Yeni Melgarejo and Emidio Armoa of Paraguay. The paternal grandparents are Kristine and Jari Holopainen.
