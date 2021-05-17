Coralin Mae Jackson was born to Tim and Nicole Jackson on May 14, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds. She joins Juliet Jackson. The maternal grandparents are Keith and Kathy Howard of Littleton, N.H., and Rachel Wiles of North Wilkesboro, N.C. The paternal grandparents are Nancy Jackson of North Conway and Richard Jackson of Eliot, Maine. The great-grandmother is Jolene Cleary, of Hays, N.C.
