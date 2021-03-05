Carly Ann Dupre on Amanda Floyd and John Dupre of Tamworth, N.H., on March 4, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces. She joins Scarlett and Chloe, 9, Sadie, 4, and Brayden, 2.
Latest News
- Candidate essays for Freedom Board of Selectmen
- Memorial opens new window for Phase 1B shots
- Polaris picks Profile Powersports for local franchise
- Nordic Tracks: Grooming takes money, time and effort
- Property of the Week: Charming 1795 farmhouse
- Home Front: A trip to the islands
- Birth: Carly Ann Dupre
- Obituary: John Hancock
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Jackson teen charged with sexual assault
- Judge Says No Bail for Britany Barron in Beheading Case
- Fallen 7-related arrests made in Mass.
- County's new CFO is already gone
- Obituary: Andrew M. Norkin
- Fay denied another dog at sentence imposition
- Epic winds cut power to thousands in valley
- Mass vaccine site opening at N.H. Motor Speedway
- Grace Ruddy: Misconception
- Coos Grand Jury indicts 20 individuals
Images
Videos
Commented
- John Hartman: With Biden our border crossings are overwhelmed (5)
- Four-story, 105-room hotel proposed in Intervale (5)
- Harriet Borgerhoff: COVID-19 infections declining, my mask is going in the trash (5)
- George Clausen: Join me in fight against Biden's socialist dictatorship (4)
- Bob Drake: Preventing Trump from running again is voter suppression (4)
- Hotel, like it or not (4)
- Grace Ruddy: Misconception (3)
- Susan Rheault: Conservative media shaped views of Capitol rioters (3)
- Michael Kerins: Catulucci's lies about my letter go way beyond dissent (2)
- Eugene M. Long: Bishops fail to excommunicate Biden and Pelosi (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.