Cailyn Marie Elliot was born to Chris Elliot and Tiffany Haddocks of Effingham, N.H., on Dec. 11, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces. She joins Christopher, 7, and Camden, 4. The grandparents are Mark and Laura Elliot of Effingham and Andy Haddocks of Tuftonboro, N.H. The great-grandparents are Glenda Haddocks of Tuftonboro and Charlie Elliot of Effingham.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.