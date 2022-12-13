Cailyn Marie Elliot was born to Chris Elliot and Tiffany Haddocks of Effingham, N.H., on Dec. 11, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces. She joins Christopher, 7, and Camden, 4. The grandparents are Mark and Laura Elliot of Effingham and Andy Haddocks of Tuftonboro, N.H. The great-grandparents are Glenda Haddocks of Tuftonboro and Charlie Elliot of Effingham.
