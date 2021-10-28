Beau Brantly Hafford was born to Emma and Richard Hafford of Effingham, N.H., on Oct. 24, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. He joins Ryder Leigh Hafford, 2. The grandparents are Shawn and David Adjutant of Effingham and Arthur Hafford and Laura Goodrich of Effingham. The great-grandparents are Linda and Frank Mansfield of Wolfeboro, N.H., Alice and Denis Adjutant of Ossipee, N.H., and Linda and Richard Hafford of Ossipee.
Latest News
- Father of slain daughter urges teens to be careful behind the wheel
- North Country Healthcare loses staff due to vax mandate
- NH State Trooper Killed After Tractor Trailer Hits Cruiser on I-95
- Historic commission inventorying older homes
- SASS program is up and running at Kennett High
- Eagles and Knights to play for the Carroll County Trophy on Friday
- Jackson Grammar School remains COVID-free
- Blustery ride on the Cotton Valley Rail Trail’s a breeze
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Royal Family 'rally around Queen Elizabeth'
- Wrong-way driver arrested after Conway crash
- Berlin mayoral candidate dies of COVID
- SAU 9 tops 100 COVID cases
- New school board policy: Mask up, everyone
- Substitute pay upped to $125 a day
- Jeepers, leaf peepers: Visitors in awe of our foliage
- Student newspaper in Fla. reports on Hayes case
- N.H. delegation slams council for rejecting $27m
- Pastor Rob leaves a legacy of caring
Images
Videos
Commented
- Michael Frandzel: Who’s really trying to destroy our way of life? (3)
- Jim Woodall: Ivermectin can be useful in COVID's early stage (3)
- Beleaguered school nurse retiring early (3)
- Glenn Cordelli: Dems should be honoring county nursing staff, not attacking them (2)
- Jerry Knirk: Bad policy (2)
- Michael Corthell: The complaint I get most often is stop forcing veganism (2)
- Bob Johnson: Young Bow coal plant protesters are uninformed and mislead (2)
- Michael Kerins: Dictatorships are right wings forms of government not left (2)
- John Bossio: Republican lies put country on a deadly course (2)
- Anthony McManus: Limiting what teachers can teach dooms us to ignorance (2)
- The anti-Trump pledge (1)
- Citizens oppose school board comment policy (1)
- Gail Bartlett: Pity the man who took mower that wasn't his (1)
- Donald Fortin: To protect voting rights, we must end the filibuster (1)
- Michael Callis: Join the Republicans and the 10 percent who don't back Trump (1)
- Ryan McKee: Rep. Jonathan Smith is neither a patriot or a very good historian (1)
- Meghan Simone: Just too big (1)
- New Hampshire wrestling with COVID-19 vaccine funding amid protests (1)
- Quddus Snyder: Dreams dashed in Eaton (1)
- Obituary: Tess Elizabeth Nicholson (1)
- Victor Lazaron: Publishing incorrect medical information hurts our community (1)
- Grenier touts record, plans for the future (1)
- Settlers wins final Market Basket case (1)
- Candlelight vigil highlights need for action on domestic violence (1)
- Jonna Carter: Be best! (1)
- COVID cases soar as KHS nears 'red' (1)
- Walter Davis: Passed gas is not held in by cloth so how do masks trap CO2? (1)
- Michael Kerins: Don't need a fancy degree to now tyranny is always right wing (1)
- Obituary: Season Elora Hughes (1)
- Jon Schippani: Knirk lives in Freedom but wants to govern like it's Australia (1)
- Bill Moasca: Letter writer doesn't understand Kim Il Sung, Mao were extreme leftists (1)
- Kevin Mowry: Did my son get type 1 diabetes from COVID vaccine? We don't know (1)
- Wheel Family Fun: Madison and Freedom town lands and roads (1)
- Conway parking fee program ends season in red (1)
- Revisiting a 1938 foliage tour (1)
- Patricia Lovejoy: Stop listening to voices who are only interested in making money (1)
- Harriet Borgerhoff: Democrats lie just as much, if not more (1)
- KLP currently in legal limbo over STRs (1)
- Wheels: VW Scout (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.