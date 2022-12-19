Austin Lewellyn Reid was born to Joshua Reid and Savannah Howard on Dec. 16, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce. He joins two sisters, Callie, 8 and Mckenna, 4. The maternal grandparents are Jeffrey and Beth Howard. The paternal grandparents are Colleen and Bill Reid.
