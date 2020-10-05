Anna Autumn Taylor-Ziko was born to Alexander Ziko and Emily Taylor of Jackson, N.H., on Sept. 23, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Dijit and Jeff Taylor. The paternal grandparents are Walter and Cecilia Ziko. The paternal great-grandparents are Ted and Jeanette Ziko.
