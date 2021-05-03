Angela Alice-Lee Robblee was born to Krystina Roblee and Dylan Anctil of Brownfield, Maine, on May 1, 2021, at the Family Birthing Center Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. She joins Ryker, 6. The grandparents are Candace Cote and Jer Sargent of Berlin, N.H.; and Dale and Tianna Huntoon of Gorham, N.H.; and Nancy Walker of Brownfield.
