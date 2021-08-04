Alumeyehh Piphoplok Noung was born to Bo Noung and Alexine Noung on July 28, 2021, on the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces. She joins Alesse, Allan, Kobe, Allamey and Alrbee.
