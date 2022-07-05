From left: Chad Smith, Sand Dollar board member; Christine Coffield, Sand Dollar executive fellow; Ricki Tibbitts, Sand Dollar board member; Peter Edwards, Zeb's co-owner; and Mellanie Smith and Nicki Sciama, Sand Dollar board members. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Zeb's Charitable Foundation has provided a $2,000 grant to Mount Washington Valley non-profit the Sand Dollar Foundation.
The Conway-based foundation has been in existence since 2019. It was founded to provide integrative and holistic medicine to clients who suffer from many forms of debilitating medical situations with a focus on cancer patients.
Integrative medicine is a healing oriented medicine that takes account of the whole person, including all aspects of lifestyle. It emphasizes the therapeutic relationship between practitioner and patient and makes use of all appropriate therapies.
"Sand Dollar has helped numerous patients seeking an alternative source of healing," said Christine Coffield, executive fellow of the Sand Dollar foundation, "and we are so grateful to the Zeb's Charitable Fund for recognizing our good work with this most welcome donation.
"So many families have come to us for assistance recognizing the range of programs offered such as physical, nutritional, environmental, emotional and spiritual healing," Coffield continued.
"The money will be used to provide assistance to those who are unable to afford our services," she said, " something that is so important to our clients, and our mission."
David Peterson, co-owner of Zeb's General Store, congratulated the Sand Dollar Foundation for being recognized by the Zeb's Fund with this donation.
"A focus of our fund is kids, and Sand Dollar is clearly an organization that helps many families deal with the emotional and physical elements of disease. We are pleased to be able to support such a needed and worthy non-profit," Peterson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.