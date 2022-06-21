CONWAY — Zeb’s General Store Charitable Funds granted funding requests to several non-profits as part of its semi-annual grant program ending June 30.
• The Friends of Conway Public Library received $1,135 to support the robotics program. Since purchasing 12 VEX robotics kits, the library has provided several youth programs that teach robotics, coding and other mechanical principles.
• Project Succeed was awarded $2,500 to help fund its scholarship programs and its many youth activities. Project Succeed is a before- and after-school program offered at three Conway School Districts elementary schools. It gives youth the skills and opportunities needed in their development, while also helping working families in the care of their children.
• The North Conway Community Center Summer Camp Program was awarded $1,000 to help fund its many youth summer camps. The summer camp is an enrichment-based camp that includes many activities and gives kids the chance to stay engaged through the summer months while learning many life skills. The grant was awarded under the most generous matching grant initiative from Joe Berry and Eastern Slope Inn, whereby donations were matched up to $2,000.
"All of these organizations help kids, which is the focus of our charitable fund," commented David Peterson, co-owner of Zeb’s General Store.
He added: "My business partner, Peter Edwards, along with Ray Boutin, director of operations, take great pride in being able to help applicants such as these three nonprofits. They each offer a valuable community service."
For more information on the Zeb’s Charitable Fund, go to zebs.com.
