CONWAY — While COVID put a quick end to last year’s planned White Mountains Outdoor Fest, the motivation for a festival celebrating healthy living and outdoor recreation gained momentum during the pandemic.
As we look forward to hitting the outdoors this summer, White Mountains Community College in partnership with the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce will present the White Mountains Outdoor, Health, and Wellness Fest on the weekend of July 17-18 in North Conway.
It will be a weekend of resources, mindfulness, healthy lifestyles, education and recreation. The purpose is to encourage responsible outdoor recreation, health and wellness, while introducing the North Conway campus of WMCC and their allied partners. The event is poised to help introduce awareness of WMCC’s degree and certification programs in health, wellness and other related fields.
The festival will take place over two days.
On Saturday, July 17, the event will include a Vendor Square at Schouler Park in North Conway from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Vendors will be highlighting awareness of the beauty and recreational wealth of our Mount Washington Valley area.
The Vendor Square will include exhibitors who will provide information about being responsible when recreating in the White Mountains along with demonstrations of pet CPR and first aid, yoga on the lawn, cycling plus hiking, virtually walking through a dementia experience, courses at the college, local nutritional eateries, presentations and more.
Vendors will receive a 10-foot-by-10-foot space. The registration fee for vendors is $25; non-profits are free. The registration fee will help support the costs of the event, and net proceeds will go toward the WMCC President’s Fund, which aids students who may have outstanding financial need.
The morning of July 17 will start with the Kickin’ Asphalt 5k/10k Run with Rockhopper Races at Schouler Park. The race start will include 5k/10k and 5k walk followed by a Toddler Dash. Participants can register online or the morning of the event. A portion of the proceeds from this run will help support the Mount Washington Observatory.
Sunday, July 18, will be filled with outdoor recreational fun the valley offers, including guided bike rides with the MWV Bicycling Club, full and half-day guided hikes with Redline Guiding, guided tours of historical Livermore offered by Ragged Mountain Equipment and additional events to be added later.
To date, sponsors of the White Mountain Outdoor, Health, and Wellness Fest include Chalmers Insurance Group and Patriot Insurance, Memorial Hospital/MaineHealth, Profile Subaru, Mt. Washington Radio Group and The Conway Daily Sun.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor in the Vendor Square, contact Denise Feil at White Mountains Community College at dfeil@ccsnh.edu.
To participate in the Sunday recreational events or for additional information on the festival, contact Michelle Cruz at events@mtwashingtonvalley.org.
