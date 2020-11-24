Thanksgiving is here, and that means the holidays are officially upon us. It’s shopping time!
The White Mountain Independents, a network of locally owned and operated retailers in Conway, North Conway, Intervale, and Jackson, thank The Conway Daily Sun for its support as we embark on this busy season with special offers that make shopping local both fun and affordable.
“Our first promotion of the holiday season is Plaid Friday, which is taking place this week,” reports Susan Logan, marketing manager for the group.
According to Logan, Plaid Friday originated from the idea of weaving individual threads of small businesses together to create a strong fabric that celebrates the diversity and creativity of independent retailers. This year, the Independents’ staff will be celebrating all day on Friday, Nov. 27, by wearing plaid attire, and they want the public to get into the spirit by wearing plaid, too.
All shoppers need to do is make a purchase at one of the 18 participating stores and say, “I’m here to support Plaid Friday!” They will then be given a Ragged Mountain-made plaid scarf with a “Made in Intervale, NH” tag, showing that the gift was made at a local New Hampshire business.
“Quantities are limited, and scarf colors vary, so plan to get your shopping done early,” advises Logan.
The weekend continues with Small Business Saturday — a chance, once again, to support the businesses that make the valley distinctive.
“Shopping at the Independents is a true win-win proposition,” says Logan. “We know that every dollar spent at a locally owned independent store returns two to three times more dollars back into our community. That’s a significant contribution at a time when non-profits and some businesses are struggling.”
Each of the stores that make up the White Mountain Independents is unique, but there are characteristics that they all share: the owner is almost always in the store. They hand-select merchandise, and know their stores from top to bottom. Shoppers have the opportunity to talk with people who can help them make expert, informed choices. And, if you can’t find what you’re looking for, they can refer you to a neighbor who will. That’s what doing business with a small, local retailer is all about.
Stores that are participating in the Plaid Friday event can be found at whitemountainindependents.com. Just look for the blue flags!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.