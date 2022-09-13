There used to be a saying among muscle car enthusiast — there’s no substitute for cubic inches. Cubic inch displacement is how American engines were defined, and we had plenty to choose from during the heyday of the hot rod.

American automotive muscle was straight up horsepower. If it were a tool, it would be a hammer, a crude instrument meant for a singular purpose, in this case, going fast and generally straight.

