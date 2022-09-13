There used to be a saying among muscle car enthusiast — there’s no substitute for cubic inches. Cubic inch displacement is how American engines were defined, and we had plenty to choose from during the heyday of the hot rod.
American automotive muscle was straight up horsepower. If it were a tool, it would be a hammer, a crude instrument meant for a singular purpose, in this case, going fast and generally straight.
No one could convert gas to noise and noise to speed like an American V8. But with few exceptions, what American muscle made up for in horsepower, they lacked in finesse. Road-holding qualities and curvaceous lines were the domain of foreign design houses. American cars were body builders while European sports cars were triathletes. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, until you want to appear understated and kick ass at the same time.
The ideal car in this case might be an amalgamation of sorts, the best of both worlds. Like a Dr. Frankenstein breathing new life into a tired or under-powered car body.
Perhaps the most famous of all Euro-American car mashups was created by Carol Shelby when he shoehorned a Ford 289 V8 into a lightweight British A.C. Ace roadster body creating the first Shelby Cobra in 1961. Later upping his game in 1965, he wedged a big block 427 into a similar body but this time the fenders were flared to accommodate wider tires and that gave the aluminum bodied sports car an aggressive stance to match its posture.
Sir William Rootes owner of Sunbeam — who eventually attained the title of baron — was intrigued by the V8 roadster concept and with a desire to improve the performance of his Alpine turned to Shelby American to work their magic.
Taking a page from their Cobra playbook, a prototype Alpine roadster with a small block Ford V8 at its heart was created and dubbed the Sunbeam Tiger. Breaking with Shelby and contracting with a British company to produce the project, 7,000 Tigers were built between 1964-67. The Tiger never achieved the racing success of the Cobra, but it did turn a sedate sportster into a genuine performer. The Tiger program was only canceled when Chrysler bought the Rootes Group from Baron Rootes and saw a conflict selling a Chrysler product with a Ford engine.
Hot off the success of the Cobra, Carol Shelby and Ford collaborated with Alejandro de Tomaso to develop a replacement chassis for the King Cobra featuring an Italian body, but Shelby ended up leaving to go work on Ford’s GT-40 project.
All was not lost however, when the head of Ford North America, a guy named Lee Iacocca, caught wind of the concept and negotiated directly with De Tomaso to create a mass produced GT car and sell them directly through Ford’s Lincoln-Mercury dealership network. Ford wanted a car that would eclipse the Corvette, and Alejandro de Tomaso's suave "Italian" image didn’t hurt the marketing effort.
The Pantera (Italian for Panther) was designed by Ghia to use a mid-engine mounted Ford V8 mated to a production ZF trans-axle in a steel unibody or monocoque construction, as opposed to the more traditional sports car body-on-frame. Ford would retain the rights to market and sell the GT in America while de Tomaso would have access to other world markets.
The Pantera made its North American debut at the New York Auto Show to great acclaim and praise of journalists and the public was impressed. Unfortunately the first few cars that arrived in the U.S. suffered from quality issues and design deficiencies and further refinements were warranted. With time and continual improvements, the bugs were worked out and the Pantera crept up to its potential.
But anyone who was around in the early 1970s knows what happened next. Yes, the oil and gas crisis hit the U.S. hard in 1973, while emission regulations were simultaneously ramping up and in short order American’s appetite for cars went from miles per hour to miles per gallon.
Suddenly the popular cats on Mercury showrooms were Bobcats (Mercury’s version of a Pinto, remember?) rather than Panteras. Ford and de Tomaso went their separate ways in 1974, after 6,091 Panteras were imported by Lincoln-Mercury.
