When it comes to vehicles, my general rule is to keep it simple. I know many people like the latest bells and whistles, and I do, too, but there are limits. Just because something is possible doesn’t mean it should necessarily be done. Door locks are good. Power remote door locks are better. Automatic door locks are too much.
I saw a spot on television recently for Chevrolet’s Multi-Flex Tailgate. I’m sure much R&D went into designing this thing, and GM has been pushing it since its introduction. In this latest ad, two neighbors are standing on a tidy driveway bisecting perfectly manicured lawns, in front of their hermetically sealed McMansions. These guys are ready for some serious weekend home projects as demonstrated by their slightly faded jeans, work shoe, and untucked casual shirts. They’re discussing, as two dudes hanging around the back of a $70k truck do, the Multi-Flex Tailgate.
These, my friends, are modern pickup consumers while tradesmen are, unfortunately and frequently, priced out of the market.
In a clear nod to the modern-day pickup buyer, one guy is demonstrating how handy his new tailgate is by opening it with the remote fob and then putting it through its paces like some kind of transformer anxious to prove its worth to a skeptical audience, while the nuclear family and nosy neighbors play on the word “flex” in reference to tailgate guy’s dexterity.
One button turns it into a step that helps the user climb into the bed of his unnecessarily high truck. Another pops up a panel that helps cargo stay put with the tailgate down since the standard bed is too short to actually be useful. In the final scene, our proud pickup owner shows that the tailgate, half-opened with the flip-down insert, is the perfect height for a laptop as he jokes with his young son that he’s in daddy’s office sending an imaginary email. Awww.
So cute. And since his new tailgate costs 600 bucks on top of the $1,600 Convenience Package you have to buy first, it costs about as much as a fancy desk and chair.
In the post World War II years, International Harvester contracted Knox to build rugged pickup beds for their trucks. In the mid 1960s, Studebaker offered a “grain box” pickup bed that was so tight it could hold grain without spilling. In the late 1960s through early ‘70s, GM produced the three-quarter-ton and 1 ton Longhorn pickup with an extra 6 inches of bed length for cattle farmers and ranchers. In
the 1980s, Ford was built “Ford Tough”, tough enough to carry the competition on its back. In the mid-1990s, Dodge brought out their next-generation trucks that captured the vibe of the classic tall hood and wide fenders with style backed by Hemi power.
Tailgates? Yeah, they all had them. In the beginning, they were a single steel stamping held shut with latches or chains and hooks on each side. Later they evolved to a single handle for convenient one-handed operation. Now? Well, we’ve covered that. Tailgate latches are good.
A single tailgate handle is better. Power remote Multi-Flex tailgate, in my opinion, too much.
In the 1990s, Chevy was “like a rock” complete with Bob Seger’s soulful refrain playing in the background. Slow-motion scenes of rugged men and women working their tough trucks, heavy loads of materials dropping in the bed while their proud American iron rebounded under the heft or hauling huge loads down gravel roads while the truck took a beating but was ready for more.
Then: like a rock. Now: like a desk.
Obviously, the pickup market has changed, and manufacturers have to offer something to set themselves apart from the competition. It doesn’t hurt that they make big profits from upscale trucks and SUVs. It’s not just consumer demand driving the market. Hype and marketing have plenty to do with buyers’ choices.
I’m sure the advertising department had fun showing Mr. Suburban-gated-community “flexing” his “Multi-Flex” tailgate. It’s just a shame that there’s not enough space on the showroom floor for a simpler, more affordable model, too.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
