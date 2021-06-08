It looks like small pickups are making a comeback. Of course, small is a relative word when you consider how large a full-size pickup has become. And the mission for the small pickup has changed from one of efficiency and utility to more of a lifestyle choice.
During the 1960s and ‘70s, Japanese manufacturers cornered the market on small pickups. These actual miniaturized versions of a full-sized pickup, with a full frame and only basic options, were powered by a small four-cylinder engine and backed by a manual transmission. They had a single-wall bed that dented under a shifting load, but they were designed to work.
Badge engineering got American automakers through the first fuel crisis by turning the Mazda pickup, sans rotary engine, into the Ford Currier; the Isuzu pickup into the Chevy LUV (Light Utility Vehicle); and the Mitsubishi pickup into the Dodge D-50. The small pickup showed its worth at the gas pump, where the trade-off for limited load carrying was money in the bank.
Eventually, U.S. auto manufacturers developed their own small trucks to fill the niche. Ford came out with their popular Ranger; Chevrolet and GMC introduced their S-10 and S-15; and Dodge went slightly bigger with a pickup they initially billed as mid-sized, the Dakota.
Toyota and Nissan continued with their own standard-setting small trucks while Joe Isuzu (remember that marketing campaign?) faded from the U.S. market, and others eventually followed or their sales weren’t enough to make a lasting impact.
Small pickups helped U.S. automakers offset their CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) ratings back when pickups had large, thirsty V8 engines, but eventually modern technology allowed efficiency to catch up.
In time, the difference between a small and full size pickup narrowed in terms of fuel efficiency and sticker price weakening demand for the smaller trucks. Loaded, full-sized pickups have a high profit margin for manufacturers, so, naturally, that’s where the marketing and development dollars went.
Today, the winds have shifted again in favor of small trucks but rather than trying to live with a limited payload, today’s consumer prefers them since they’re not hauling tools or materials but rather bikes and camping gear.
Hyundai introduced their first truck to the U.S. market this spring with the Santa Cruz, which is more like a small SUV without the back, kind of like a current Honda Ridgeline that’s based on the Pilot SUV. Subaru’s old Baja comes to mind.
The new crop of small pickups are unibody construction and based on small SUV or crossover platforms, and their intended audience is the young active crowd.
In a world of automotive acronyms, the new vehicles are being advertised as SAVs (Sport Activity Vehicle or Sport Adventure Vehicle) SAVs can also be something like an all-wheel-drive Subaru Impreza or a Ford Focus hatchback or sport wagon. The name seems to define a market or segment more than a specific vehicle configuration.
SAVs are intended to appeal to the younger demographic who don’t need a vehicle big enough to transport a family but might want to bring a friend and the dog to the wilderness on a weekend while still being able to commute to work if they’re not working from home. The bed is big enough for gear and the cab can secure belongings while providing a comfortable ride and the styling is reminiscent of a truck while maintaining a sporty flair.
Ford is scheduled to enter the fray when they debut their new small pickup, the “Maverick.” To those of us who will always think of a Ford Maverick as a compact, economy sedan, the new Maverick SAV will take some getting used to. Full disclosure; my brother had a Maverick Grabber — essentially a Maverick with a decal stripe — when I was young, and I had the Mercury version, the Comet, when I was in college.
Still, I applaud their revival of the name, and I think it’s better applied to this vehicle.
But don’t push it, Ford, there’s no room in your modern lineup for another Pinto.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
