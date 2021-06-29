Inventors have been striving for safer cars practically since the invention of the automobile.
Through the years, there have been some features and elements that have been effective, and some complete designs as well. In the mid-1970s, Malcolm Bricklin introduced his fiberglass sports car called the SV-1, which stood for “Safety Vehicle” and incorporated many crash protection standards ahead of those that the U.S. government was proposing.
Earlier, the Tucker 48, sometimes known as the Tucker Torpedo, debuted under contentious circumstances by Preston Tucker in 1948. Several of Tucker’s safety features went on to be incorporated in mainstream designs like windshields that pop out in a collision, seat belts, disc brakes, independent suspensions and padded dashboards. Like many vehicles ahead of their time, the Tucker wasn’t fully appreciated until years in the future but the genius of the car, like its creator became legend and of the 51 built, 47 still survive including one in the Bob Bahre collection, close by in Paris Hill, Maine.
A lesser-known and much more radical design was brought forth by Walter C. Jerome of Worcester, Mass., in 1958. Like many visionaries before him, an existing car — in this case, a 1948 Hudson sedan — was the basis for his invention he dubbed the Sir Vival, a play on survival that he hoped this car would provide in a crash. And if by safety he meant ugly, then he got it right, in spades.
Far from a typical Hudson, the Sir Vival was bisected just in front of the windshield, and both sections of body were rounded and outfitted with wrap around air-filled rubber bumpers resembling a bumper-car carnival ride. The two parts were then joined with an articulating swivel in the hopes that in a head on collision the front section would absorb the impact protecting the occupants in the passenger section. Primitive crumple zones, I suppose. I’m still not entirely sure what sort of driveshaft and U-joint set up was necessary to propel the back wheels with the front engine.
But the weirdness is just beginning. The two doors open, similar to a modern day mini-van, by pivoting out and back parallel to the body to prevent them from flinging open in an accident.
The passenger compartment offered “club car convenience” and included built-in roll bars, plenty of padding, seatbelts, and “separate water tanks for windshield and domestic use," according to the sales literature. There were inside and outside luggage compartments, and four rear lights for maximum visibility.
The driver had a commanding 360-degree view from the raised center turret, surrounded by a “distortion-free” circular windshield that rotated past built-in felt wipers on the inner and outer edges of the dome's frame, continuously cleaning the glass for maximum clarity. Above the driver was a large air intake with directional signals on either side and below, a huge cyclops headlight resembling that from a locomotive providing illumination ahead while the standard headlights were turned with the articulated front.
Other features, according to the glossy tri-fold brochure, were a low center of gravity, high driver position, no sharp angles, and “unmatched compactness.” It’s monstrous look actually belies its physical size.
Mr. Jerome hoped his innovative safety car would sell 10-12 a year but at a price tag of $10,000, nearly twice that of a Cadillac at the time, and what could politely be considered controversial styling, the public wasn’t as enamored with safety as Jerome was. The Sir Vival did appear in Mechanix Illustrated, Life, Motor Trend and Popular Mechanics magazines and was presented live at the 1964 World's Fair in New York but despite the ad campaign and publicity only one prototype was built.
True to its name, the Sir Vival does survive and today hides like an ogre in a small town in Massachusetts, next to another small town where I used to live. I had driven by its location many times and I feel certain I saw it but my brain simply couldn’t reconcile what my eyes had seen. Years later, I learned the story and history of this unique vehicle which, to the best of my knowledge, still resides there, in its original, unrestored state, frozen in time, not far from its place of conception.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
