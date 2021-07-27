Studebaker never reached the volume or status of the Big 3 major U.S. automakers — GM, Ford and Chrysler, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t think big.
Studebaker began in 1852, when brothers Henry and Clement Studebaker opened their blacksmith shop in South Bend, Ind., making horse-drawn carriages and wagons, supplying the U.S. Army during the Civil War, becoming a leading manufacturer, and in time, successfully making the transition to producing automobiles. Building rugged vehicles for the military was woven into the company culture. Studebaker made one of the world’s first tanks in 1918, Army trucks during World War I and World War II, and radial aircraft engines for heavy bombers.
During peace time, Studebaker worked hard to build the best automotive product which led to the creation of their proving grounds. This large facility, built in 1926, at a cost of more than a million dollars, was 840 acres of hardwood forest situated along the old Lincoln Highway near New Carlisle, west of the auto assembly plant in South Bend. Studebaker claimed it was one of the first closed and controled automotive testing grounds consisting of a 3-mile oval track as well as various road configurations and conditions including twists, bumps, hills and skidpads.
Creating the first automotive proving grounds is a big accomplishment requiring a big landmark. Fortunately, Studebaker, no stranger to going big, had just the marker in the form of a giant car — the 2.5:1 scale, 1931 Studebaker President Four Season Roadster, to be exact. This car was built as a prop for a Studebaker promotional film and found its home on a perch near the main gate to the proving grounds.
The production president was one of Studebaker's top of the line products. Packing a 122 horsepower, its 337-cubic-inch, six-cylinder engine used modern air, oil and fuel filters, improved thermostat and vibration dampeners.
Fabricating the huge car fell to the skilled hands of pattern makers at the experimental body shop and prototype division and was built from white pine. The 40-foot long, 14-foot tall, 5½ ton wooden car was painted two different shades of green, and later, bright red. The 325-inch wheelbase roadster rode on 7-foot diameter tires, specially made and prominently featuring the manufacturers name, Firestone, mounted on wheels with spokes made of electrical conduit.
Unfortunately, the Indiana winters were not kind to the huge wooden car and no provisions were made to protect or preserve it. By 1936, the weather, vandals and souvenir hunters had taken their toll and the decision was made to destroy the car with fire. The flames reduced the big Stude to embers and ash in 30 minutes.
But Studebaker’s fascination with giant cars didn’t end with a pile of charred remains in Indiana.
At the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, A Century of Progress, Studebaker created an 80-foot long, 28-foot tall re-creation of their new Land Cruiser model, this one was meant to be temporary, constructed of plaster over a wooden framework. The automotive facade was constructed over the entrance to the auditorium where Studebaker promoted their vehicles. Following the World’s Fair, the big Land Cruiser was dismantled.
Studebaker wasn’t done going big. Back at the proving grounds near South Bend the company was missing the publicity that the giant Studebaker President generated acting as a photo opportunity for locals and tourists alike.
A new plan was hatched to create the world’s largest sign. A living sign was planted in 1938 with the help of the Civilian Conservation Corps made up of more than 8,200 pine saplings 6½ inches tall, stretching 2000 feet in length and over 250 feet high, spelling out “Studebaker” when read from overhead.
Though Studebaker has been gone as long as I’ve been around, the giant living monument remains, albeit a little overgrown, on what is left of the proving grounds which sold to the Bendix Corporation, an automotive component supplier upon Studebaker’s demise.
Bendix, in turn, donated a sizable portion of the land as a park, while the testing facility is now owned and used by Navistar Corporation, the former International Truck recently purchased by a division of Volkswagen.
And for those like me who find beauty in the decay of man’s creations, at a secluded spot deep in the woods of these proving grounds are the carcasses and ghosts of discarded Studebaker test vehicles, perhaps dragged from their place on the track, broken by the men who created them, now rusting and reclaimed by the earth.
In 2004, the now 13.5-acre, ½-mile long, 60-foot tall living Studebaker landmark was named to the National Register of Historic Places and efforts are underway to preserve it. Check it out on Google Maps satellite view by searching for Bendix Woods Park. The Studebaker Corporation is dead, long live the Studebaker sign.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
