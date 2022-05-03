Howard Johnson is a name that the video game generation won’t recognize, but for those of us whose eyes were outside the car on family road trips his familiar orange-roofed restaurants were as ubiquitous as fake wood-grained station wagons.
Howard Deering Johnson was born in Boston in 1897 and raised in nearby Quincy, Mass. He dropped out of high school in 1921, and in 1925, he borrowed some money to buy a corner drugstore with a soda fountain, in town. Howard delved into the profitable ice cream trade, creating his own formula and eventually offering 28 flavors, which became popular at his store.
A year later, Howard opened three seasonal ice cream stands along the Massachusetts resort coast that also sold hot dogs that Howard marketed as “frankforts.” The profitable venture taught Howard the importance of location and visibility to his businesses.
In 1929, Howard Johnson opened a successful full-service restaurant on the ground floor of a new and prominent bank building in Quincy before setting his sights on another location in Orleans, Mass.
Unable to raise the money for his desired Cape Cod location at Routes 28 and 6A, he sold the rights to use his name and recipes and in 1935, Howard Johnson’s first franchise was formed.
Howard much preferred company-owned stores where he could exert more control and reap bigger rewards, but he also recognized that franchises could fill a gap in his marketing strategy. By the close of 1940, there were 132 Howard Johnson’s restaurants in operation throughout New England popularizing menu favorites like fried clams and the frankfort.
Howard kept a tight rein on his namesake businesses as well as the processing facilities that prepared his foods and ice cream. Precise standards, processes and procedures were spelled out in a “bible” that covered everything from preparing and serving food, to uniforms and every nuance of the operation. Like most successful franchise organizations, no detail was overlooked and no deviation or experimentation was allowed.
Howard sited his restaurants at key highway intersections and hilltop sites with visibility from any direction. Longtime Mount Washington Valley residents and visitors might remember the Howard Johnson’s at Route 302 and 16 coming into North Conway.
Rather than erecting billboards, his buildings attracted attention. Sometime in the 1940s, Howard adopted the familiar orange roof for easy daytime visibility and nighttime illumination. The steeple with weather vane on top was typical New England style, and signs and menus displayed the “Simple Simon and the Pieman” symbols.
The interiors featured familiar décor and menu items, quality standards the traveler could expect in any Howard Johnson's establishment. Family was always a focus and kids could find easy to read menus, colorful lollipops and, of course, 28 flavors of ice cream.
The marketing and family-friendly strategy paid off as America took to the roads to see the sights in the 1950s. The “Mother Road,” Route 66, was in its heyday, and the Howard Johnson’s business model benefited as new restaurants popped up across the Midwest and South.
Bending with the times, Howard began breaking away from the typical New England architecture, adopting mid-century modern designs like steeply pitched roofs in “A” frame styled buildings but still clad in bright orange metal roofing and displaying large signage.
In 1953, Howard Johnson, recognizing a similar need for consistent quality sleeping accommodations, opened its first “motor lodge” in conjunction with one of his restaurants. The new addition of lodging added significantly to the company’s profits.
Howard made his 26-year-old Harvard MBA educated son, Howard B. “Bud” Johnson, president of the organization in 1959, while still remaining firmly in charge, and his passion and constant attention to his business continued to set a high bar.
In 1961, the company went public, and by the mid-1960s, Howard Johnson’s was the largest restaurant organization and among the largest roadside hotel/motel chains in the country with restaurants and lodges coast to coast. By this time “HoJo’s,” as patrons referred to the familiar establishment, sold more meals outside the home than any other entity in America except the U.S. Army.
Howard Sr. retired in 1968 and died four years later at age 75, leaving the organization’s fate to Bud, who continued to grow the chain through the 1970s. By 1975, there were 649 company-owned restaurants, 280 franchised restaurants, 125 company-operated motor lodges and 411 franchised motor lodges in 43 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and Canada. The company also had 95 restaurants under the Ground Round and Red Coach Grill names.
In 1977, the company posted revenues of $420 million and a short time later, there were over 1,000 owned and franchised Howard Johnson’s restaurants.
But times were changing, and Bud was slow to adapt. When he did, he lowered company quality and standards that his father would never have allowed. Franchise standards began to slip even further and the chain’s reputation suffered; the decor seemed dated, and cleanliness was questionable.
This decline came as big fast-food chains were expanding their franchises and drive-through options. With smaller restaurants, more tightly controlled standards, quicker service, and smaller menus, these chains took the lead. At the same time lodging options were also becoming more available, cheaper and more modern.
Bud decided it was time to get out, and in 1979, he sold the chain to a British conglomerate, but lackluster improvements and mismanagement failed to turn the company’s fortunes around.
In 1985, Marriott purchased the remains of Howard Johnson’s assets on their way to becoming the largest hotel chain in the world. Marriott then sold off the unwanted lodges, which were eventually acquired by Wyndham and rebranded as Howard Johnson’s by Wyndham as an economical lodging option.
It was a relatively short but successful run for the Howard Johnson’s chain when the last HoJo’s restaurant in New England — the Bangor, Maine, location — closed in 2016, and the last Howard Johnson’s restaurant extant in Lake George, N.Y., closed in 2017.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
(1) comment
Great history, thank you. Grew up with it, fried clams and orange soda.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.