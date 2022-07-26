The used car market is pretty wounded right now and I don’t see it improving anytime soon.

Like most complex problems, there’s not a singular reason for the turmoil. The pandemic choked supply lines, radically reducing the volume of new vehicle production, causing demand and the price of used vehicles to rise, while the selection declined. Drivers held onto their used rides longer, forcing deeper maintenance and repairs which increased the need for parts. Auto parts supplies are already competing with reopened manufacturing efforts, pushing prices up and deepening the backlog. And finally, more demand due to less selection equals higher prices on less desirable vehicles.

