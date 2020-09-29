We all expect to see the sitting president of the United States riding in a bulletproof limousine surrounded by Secret Service members. This is how the POTUS typically gets around on the ground. Historically, the president has enjoyed various modes of transportation with official cars, yachts, aircraft and trains on the roster.
Earlier than many might expect, way back before the turn of the 20th century, William McKinley rode in a Stanley Steamer, when cars were more of a gimmick than a serious mode of transportation.
William Howard Taft covered popular propulsion at the time with a 1909, steam-powered White, followed by a gasoline-powered 1909 Pierce Arrow and then a 1912 Baker electric car.
As time went on, most of the finer automotive livery was represented, such as Packard, Cadillac and Lincoln — fittingly, a presidential conveyance named for a president.
Still, it took some time for the presidential limo to be accepted as a standard piece of transportation, and it wasn't until 1951 that horses and stables were cut from the White House budget.
Before Air Force One, there was Car No. 1. Built by the Pullman Co. in 1928 and converted to presidential use in 1942, this custom rail car was used by Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman and briefly by Dwight D. Eisenhower during and following the World War II years.
Ronald Reagan resurrected Car No. 1 during a 1984 commemoration of rail travel, honoring Truman’s signature whistle-stop campaign events, which he used to reach the American people in a more intimate way.
The president is not allowed to drive himself due to the high risk, but what about before or after the president has held office?
Woodrow Wilson enjoyed the Pierce-Arrow he used while in office so much, he got one after his term at the White House.
FDR preferred his 1939 Packard 12, but due to its vulnerability, he was forced to ride in an armored limousine during his tenure.
Following World War II, Harry S. Truman was gifted the very first Ford to roll off the assembly line, a 1946 Super Deluxe Tudor sedan. Whether he actually drove it is unclear, but its significance to the country was symbolic. It turns out Harry and Bess liked Chrysler cars and bought a shiny 1953 New Yorker to see the country after leaving office.
Eisenhower also drove a Chrysler — a 1956 Imperial convertible was his car of choice, complete with a fully transistorized radio.
John F. Kennedy drove a 1961 Ford Thunderbird, a seemingly fitting choice for a young politician with a playboy reputation. The personal luxury convertible enjoyed strong sales, which were boosted when 50 T-Birds were driven in JFK’s inaugural parade.
Lyndon B. Johnson was an automotive enthusiast who often drove visitors around his Texas ranch in his Lincoln convertible, but he also took great joy in surprising his guests by feigning brake failure in his Amphicar, then driving the amphibious car directly into the lake as his passengers panicked!
Nixon drove a 1950 Oldsmobile 98. A pretty average car for the time and, some speculate, used as a political prop to show a relatable persona.
Reagan used a surplus military Jeep that was a Christmas gift from his wife, Nancy. The long-wheelbase CJ-6 was a staple vehicle at their California ranch and is still located on the property where it was put to good use. Twenty years later, Nancy surprised her husband again with an updated Jeep, a CJ-8 Scrambler. For more economical use, Ronald Reagan also drove a Subaru Brat around his property.
If the car reflects the driver, I want to see fewer political ads and more of the candidate’s driveway.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
