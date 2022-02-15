My first plow truck was a 1970 International Harvester 1200D. It was a stout three-quarter-ton standard cab, 8-foot bed, as most pickups were back then, with a torquey 345-cubic-inch V8, four-speed with a “granny gear,” power steering and power drum brakes, dual “west coast mirrors,” stainless-steel “dog dish” hubcaps without centers so the hubs could stick through, cab clearance lights, and of course, four-wheel drive, and that’s about it for factory features and options.
I don’t know what color it was originally but at some point, it was painted Mopar Plum Crazy Purple that faded to a horrible shade of maroon so my local Maaco resprayed it in the same color code. It rode high on stiff leaf-spring packs and rolled on 16.5-inch split rims and mismatched tires.
Early on, it was outfitted with an 8-foot Fisher “Speedcaster” snowplow with a hydraulic, engine-driven pump and a valve body bolted to the inner fender with two separate rods that stuck through the firewall; one to lift, one to angle. Between spinning that huge, hard plastic, narrow rimmed steering wheel, juggling the plow controls with my left hand, and rowing the shifter with my right hand, plowing snow, especially a short driveway, was an exercise in coordination, and forget about messing with the radio.
Speaking of engine-driven hydraulics; how many remember stabbing the clutch while revving the gas to spin that pump just fast enough to get a little more lift and angle speed from the plow? You couldn’t do that with an automatic transmission. Or pulling the belt off the plow pump in the summer to get a few extra horsepower or save a little gas? Removing the fixed headgear hanging over the front bumper saved a few pounds of dead weight in the off-season, too, but when left functional, that lift ram and a length of chain were handy for hoisting posts out of the ground.
Fisher Speedcaster plows had a stiffly sprung trip edge that, when installed with pins in the lowest set of holes, would make a fairly vertical cutting edge for a cleaner sweep. Meyers and Western plows were also popular and they had a tripping blade that was supposed to be less impactful on the truck but I found the whole folding moldboard action distracting.
As plow technology advanced through the years and engine compartments offered less real estate for such things as pumps and valve bodies, controls moved outside attached to the headgear, now designed to be removed when not in use due to some issue, if I recall correctly, related to the danger of being impaled by such a heavy steel frame in the event of a collision with a truck so equipped. The result is that obtrusive hazard is now removable with the pull of a lever and the unplugging of a couple of connections. No more leaking quick-connect hydraulic hose fittings necessitating a couple of spare quarts of ATF or hydraulic fluid rolling around on the passenger floor.
Mounting a pump driven by a belt and pulley to the plow frame would be awkward to say the least so these became electrically powered. Touch-activated switches and wires operate the controls which now, in many cases, consist of more than just lift and angle but also hydraulically adjustable side wings and vertical folding capability to create V-plows and V-scoops. Imagine such a set-up with individual rods like my first plow? There would be no room for the driver’s knees.
During the snowplow evolutionary process, numerous concerns came and went. “How can I mount a plow with airbags installed? Won’t they go off in my face when the plow hits an obstruction?” “Plastic blades will never work.” “Rubber cutting edges won’t last.” “Electric pumps will be too slow.”
But here we are. All those concerns, and more, have been put to rest. No one thinks twice about hitting the remote start, sliding onto those heated seats, tuning in some satellite radio or connecting wirelessly to a favorite podcast or music list, grabbing the handheld plow control, and battling Mother Nature’s fury.
After a couple decades of transition, most people don’t think twice about control-by-wire plows or electric pumps doing the brunt work. Evolution is like that. Of course, it’s not all rainbows and sunshine. Plow trucks still get stuck, plows break at the worst possible time, and nothing’s as cheap as it used to be.
My now 18-year-old plow truck is nearly as old as my first 1970 IH was when I got it, but it sure doesn’t seem as old as that truck did then and it’s a lot more comfortable and in many ways more capable. And that electric driven plow set up moves snow with a lot less frustration and a lot less ATF or hydraulic fluid.
The automotive industry is on the verge of a paradigm shift to electric vehicles, and it looks like the natural evolution that snowplows enjoyed is going to get an artificial shove.
Automakers being spurred on by ambitious regulations are responding with all the force technology can muster. Still, just maybe the transition of the plow can help illuminate the path forward.
Yes, I realize the comparison is not direct and you don’t have to charge a plow but my point is that we’ll eventually reach acceptance and if history is any guide the vehicle you’re driving today might become an instant classic.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.