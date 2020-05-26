Classified ad venues have evolved over the years. For a long time, local newspapers had a lock on used car listings. Then dedicated ad magazines came along, though many are now defunct. Car enthusiasts could look forward to biweekly photo ad publications that might give the reader a glimpse of an interesting vehicle displayed in a small black-and-white photo.
If you really wanted the good deals, you had to know more than which day these ad mags were distributed; you needed to know the delivery route and which convenience stores got them first. There was a strategy to the hunt, and personality played a role. No email or text with single-word or canned inquiries — you had to pick up the phone and call the seller, at a reasonable time, and make a case for yourself to be the first potential buyer to get a crack at the pre-owned prize, then be ready to find it without GPS.
Sometimes it was more like a scavenger hunt, especially when trying to follow directions given by a seller who had trouble navigating out of his own driveway. “Halfway down the street on the left.” How would I know how far halfway is unless I go all the way to the end? And you’d be amazed how few people know how far a mile really is. The fallback was asking a stranger. Roll down the window (using the crank, or vice grips if you were driving a project): “Excuse me, do you know of a guy named John selling a Jeep around here?”
“The blue one with the white hard top?”
“No, the rusty orange one with the black soft top, but his house might be blue?”
You can paint a basic picture based on a verbal description but the details — and the devil is in the details — are extremely subjective. A friend and I once drove to New Jersey one morning, car trailer in tow, to pick up a “nice” International Scout. Several hours later, we were peering down the driveway at a forlorn-looking beast, sagging on one side. No need to get out of the truck; we knew were going back empty-handed. Words were unnecessary, a mutual headshake was all that was needed to kick off our ride home. We did find a decent restaurant for supper.
On the other hand, I found one of my favorite trucks, a 1957 Jeep FC-150 on my way to look at a different old pickup. Took a little walking around the house and barn to find the owner, but a handshake later and the truck was mine. I kept in touch with that gentleman until the day he died. Everyone has a story, and they’re all worth hearing.
Times have changed, for better and worse. There’s no shortage of content on the internet to browse, complete with vivid, high-definition photos. Subjectivity evaporates with a quick cellphone pic and a text message. Insomniacs can send a message or email in the wee hours without disturbing a seller, usually. A couple clicks and complete directions, maps and time en route pops up, and you can even check out a seller's background if something seems sketchy.
Sellers, for your part, make an effort. Clean out the trash before taking photos and turn your phone/camera to horizontal so we can see the complete car. And there’s no excuse for posting an item for sale with no photo at all. And post an actual current photo. A screenshot of your plow truck buried in the snow might look cool, but it doesn’t give the prospective buyer much to go on, especially when you list it for sale in July. Photos of old photos or worse, photos of screen shots, don’t project much in the way of current condition either. Leave your close-up, artsy, weird, angled glamour shots for your Instagram account.
A reasonable ad should list all pertinent information, too. Mileage, year, make, model, mechanical specifics and recent work done, to name a few items. “Just testing the waters” and “$1” are not appropriate asking prices unless you actually want one dollar for your rig. I’m sure your clapped-out, slammed tuner wagon has been the subject of many accolades on social media and among your buddies, assuring you of its worth, but unless one of them is willing to pony up the bucks, the waters you’re testing are pretty cold.
Buyers, read the ad thoroughly before contacting a seller. Pop quiz: What does no trades means? That’s right! No trades. I know, your supercharged lawn mower is really cool and valuable, but probably not to me. If it’s worth so much, sell it, then buy my vehicle because if what you say is true, it should sell fast and for way more money than I’m asking.
Private buying and selling have come a long way from the want ad days to the internet today, but we’ve lost some communication, and sadly, some respect and courtesy along the way. We can do better.
Happy hunting!
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.