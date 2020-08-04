It was 1957 — quite a year for Plymouth. They scrapped their four-year design cycle and broke out newly styled 1957 models they claimed were three full years ahead. “Suddenly, it’s 1960!” touted Plymouth, “The car you might have expected in 1960 is at your dealers’ today!”
Chief stylist Virgil Exner had been busy redesigning Chrysler Corp.’s automotive offerings, and by all accounts, this was his best work ever. Even General Motors and Ford were taken by surprise and understood they had some catching up to do. Exner’s “Flite Sweep” concept forced GM to abandon its 1958 models after only a year and overhaul their lineup for 1959.
The 1957 Plymouth brought the jet plane look up to the stratosphere, with low, wide, wedge styling; angled-back grilles with deeply sculpted eyebrows over the headlights; raked windshields; smooth, thin roof lines; sleek rear fender fins; and fastback tops. Two-door coupes, convertibles and station wagons — or long-roofs in today’s parlance — looked like they were in motion when standing still. Even the stylized logo of the Mayflower head, under full sail, was cleaner.
It was a time of optimism in America, and Oklahoma was celebrating its 50th anniversary of statehood the same year the new Plymouths were introduced. The centerpiece of Tulsa’s Tulsarama Golden Week of Jubilee celebration was a contest to guess the population of Tulsa 50 years in the future. The prize was the contents of a time capsule buried in front of the Tulsa County courthouse.
The capsule contained items commonly found in 1957, including a ladies purse complete with makeup, chewing gum, cigarettes, bobby pins, tranquilizers and an unpaid parking ticket. Also included was a case of Schlitz beer, photos and trinkets, and a steel safe containing 5 gallons of gasoline, motor oil, a $100 savings deposit at a local bank and a 48-star American flag.
Perhaps the most valuable prize was the time capsule itself, a brand-new 1957 Plymouth Belvedere in Desert Gold and Sand Dune White with just 4 miles on the odometer, donated by Plymouth Motors and a group of local Plymouth dealers.
The chairman of the Tulsarama festivities proclaimed the Plymouth Belvedere as "an advanced product of American industrial ingenuity with the kind of lasting appeal that will still be in style 50 years from now."
Coated in a waxy cosmoline substance and wrapped in plastic for protection with the other items safely stowed in the trunk and glove compartment, along with a separate steel barrel that contained the postcards of contest entrants and the keys to the car now affectionately named Miss Belvedere, the vehicle was prepared for a long slumber. Car and contents were placed carefully in the vault and buried beneath the pavement, her location marked with a plaque.
A long half-century later, the time capsule was exhumed to much fanfare and speculation. A brand-new 50-yea- old car is the stuff of folklore. Tulsa was abuzz with frenzy for Miss Belvedere’s welcome from her temporary tomb, but when the day finally came in June of 2007, excitement turned to heartbreak.
It seems that the vault, designed to withstand a nuclear blast, was not watertight and Miss Belvedere and her treasures were soaking, rather than sitting, in 2,000 gallons of groundwater for 50 years.
The car was completely encrusted in rust and the other contents were ruined, save the items in the safe. The steel was so perforated that poor Miss Belvedere’s chassis and suspension could barely support her frail weight, but as per the rules, a winner was drawn.
Unfortunately, the winning gentleman had died 28 years earlier and his wife had passed on 19 years earlier, so contest rules awarded the next of kin. That honor went to his two sisters, age 86 and 95, who were now the proud owners of a legendary but worthless pile of rust.
What to do with such a prize that the Smithsonian and other museums refused? Hope for a knight who can shine armor. And as luck would have it, just such a savior arrived in the form of a gentleman who specialized in rust removal.
After a personal investment of $10,000 and 10 years' time at a facility in New Jersey, the owner of Ultra One rust removal secured the bragging rights to making the world's most famous rust bucket presentable. Though too far gone to ever drive again, Miss Belvedere has finally found her forever home at an obscure auto museum in Illinois where she’ll remain on permanent display.
Yes, even brand-new cars rust. And for those of you who are curious, the $100 deposit that survived in the safe located in Miss Belvedere’s trunk earned $600 in interest over those 50 years. Call it Miss Belvedere’s dowry.
