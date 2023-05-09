I don’t have any particularly favorite vehicle, but I do have an eclectic taste in cars, which makes it easy for me to find and buy a vehicle. In the case of specialty autos, I’m an enthusiast of odd cars and orphan makes and models. It was these ideals that helped me acquire the AMC Concord I wrote about recently and it was the same search that brought me to my latest find.

I spotted this particular vehicle, a mechanically strong, but cosmetically needy, 1950 Nash Statesman Super Airflyte (say that five times fast). This car is fairly rare, but as anyone in the world of collectibles knows rare doesn’t necessarily mean valuable and that seems true of most Nash cars.

