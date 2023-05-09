One of the more unique features include the front seats which fold back to meet the rear seat bottoms, turning the interior into a bed aimed at traveling salesmen and primitive car campers. (COURTESY PHOTO)
The 1950 Nash Statesman Super Airflyte recently purchased by the author. (ERIC MELTZER PHOTO)
The 1950 Nash Statesman Super Airflyte was touted as having “aerodynamic” body lines including a “fastback”-style cabin and integral fender skirts covering half the wheels. (ERIC MELTZER PHOTO)
I don’t have any particularly favorite vehicle, but I do have an eclectic taste in cars, which makes it easy for me to find and buy a vehicle. In the case of specialty autos, I’m an enthusiast of odd cars and orphan makes and models. It was these ideals that helped me acquire the AMC Concord I wrote about recently and it was the same search that brought me to my latest find.
I spotted this particular vehicle, a mechanically strong, but cosmetically needy, 1950 Nash Statesman Super Airflyte (say that five times fast). This car is fairly rare, but as anyone in the world of collectibles knows rare doesn’t necessarily mean valuable and that seems true of most Nash cars.
This particular sedan was loved by a gentleman who owned it for 20 years but never quite brought it to the level he had hoped before he passed away. His widow was left to sell the Nash and enlisted the help of a friend and car guy who advertised it regionally, where I saw it featured.
As we know, winter ran late into March this year, and I was unable to find the time to make the two-hour drive south to look at this Nash before the seller listed it on an online auction site.
I watched the auction with interest since I had an idea of what I would pay for the car but it’s always good to see what price an auction will bring since, theoretically, the high bid is what the market will bear. The seller set a reserve — his lowest selling price. It was lower than his asking price, but bidding didn’t even come close to that number, and he remained in possession of the car when the clock ran out.
Armed with knowledge of the high bid, and a little research on the asking price of similar cars, Michelle and I finally went to see the Nash. Based on the car’s needs, its desirability or lack thereof, and the seller’s experience with the auction, I respectfully made an offer above the high bid but below my initial thought on price. The seller agreed with a handshake.
The following weekend, Michelle and I retrieved the Nash. In my younger years, I might have driven it home, choosing the adventure rather than simply towing it but with time at a premium and the availability of a truck and trailer capable of highway speeds, hauling it home wins over driving an unknown 73-year-old auto. The car started readily and drove up onto the trailer, avoiding the use of the winch, and secured easily with plenty of steel under the car to attach straps.
Nash made two full-sized models in 1950: the Statesman and their slightly larger flagship Ambassador. Both were touted as the “World’s only Cars with Airflyte Construction,” referring to the “aerodynamic” body lines including a “fastback”-style cabin and integral fender skirts covering half the wheels.
The Statesman Super was their entry-level trim package, while their Statesman Custom was a step up. Those marketing geniuses made even the base model buyer feel “Super”
The Nash has a few typical features for its time and some interesting innovations and marketing gimmicks. The car is equipped with a flathead six-cylinder engine putting out 85 horsepower; a three-speed manual transmission on the column — “3 on the tree” with overdrive — engaged by a handle under the dashboard; manual steering (jokingly known as arm strong steering) with a giant but thin hard plastic steering wheel for leverage; manual brakes; and a 6-volt electrical system that is just enough for dim, yellow headlights and precludes the addition of modern 12-volt accessories.
For its bulbous appearance, the car weighs under 3,000 pounds, thanks to its unibody chassis construction, and the trunk is easily big enough for two people.
Some of the more unique features include the front seats which fold back to meet the rear seat bottoms, turning the interior into a bed aimed at traveling salesmen and primitive car campers.
I imagine a few dads dreading their daughter’s boyfriend picking them up in a Nash to go to the drive-in movies.
Or just fold back the passenger seat so the little ones can nap on long trips while mom sits behind dad knitting and keeping an eye on the kids as they roll around with the motion of the car. Child seats? This is 1950 — we don’t need no child seat!
To complete the streamlined interior, the speedometer and indicators were mounted in a single pod on top of the column called a “Uniscope” and the optional AM radio was behind a slide-up door in the center of the dash. Heat was provided by the “Weather Eye Conditioned Air” knob (not to be confused with air conditioning) and fresh air comes through the huge cowl vent and roll-up windows or crank-open vent windows.
It drives as you might expect — it’s big, noisy and handles like a wet fish trying to jump out of a boat. You’ll see it around the valley this summer, can’t miss it in its original patina glory. It’s interesting to drive, but I don’t think I’ll be sleeping in it anytime soon.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
