“The story you are about to hear is true. The names have been changed to protect the innocent.” So said Joe Friday, the fictitious cop from the old “Dragnet” TV series. Readers of a certain age may remember this, while others, like me, who grew up with syndicated shows will know what I’m talking about. It’s an elaborate way to open but it seemed fitting considering a situation we recently encountered.
I’ll begin by saying there’s no shortage of creativity out there, especially now when resources like money and retail options are in short supply.
I bring this up because we got an interesting call from a municipal police department on the coast recently. It seems a vehicle was operating on the road with an inspection sticker that was less than legitimate. Furthermore, based on the sticker's serial number, it had been was issued to us for distribution by the state of Maine.
The police officer was quick to point out that we did nothing wrong and weren’t in any trouble since the sticker was not real but rather a forgery; however, we were the next link in the chain of his investigation.
Every state has its own rules regulating vehicle inspections, if required, and about the associated sticker, which symbolizes that the vehicle has passed minimum safety standards and can legally be operated on the road, or that it’s safe and clean-running, if emissions are involved. The sticker represents a safe motor vehicle, but just attaching a sticker to a vehicle doesn’t make it so.
Maine requires inspection stations to keep their issued stickers locked up with the serial numbers recorded and kept safely in a different location. In addition, records of all vehicles inspected must be kept on file for two years by copying the inspection sticker stub, which records pertinent information about the vehicle and the inspection technician, before sending them to the state police for their files.
Now, friends, somewhere in Augusta, enshrined in some little folder, is a study in black and white of every inspection sticker that Fryeburg Motors has ever issued, with apologies to Arlo Guthrie for lending some artistic license to a lyric from his ballad, “Alice’s Restaurant.”
Apparently, the vehicle to which this bogus sticker was affixed was indeed unsafe, as proven since the investigating officer became aware of it because the vehicle was involved in some sort of mishap.
If the faux inspection sticker was convincing at a glance or at speed, it wasn’t so much upon closer inspection. Finger pointing ensued, and it came to light that a crafty individual created a copy of the sticker and affixed it to the car before the vehicle was sold privately.
Let me state that I don’t endorse dangerous, stupid or illegal behavior or actions. Civilized society exists based on rules and laws, and they are there for the protection of all. Systems are in place to ensure this and sometimes they’re called upon, as is evidenced by this situation.
Maine has some pretty reasonable vehicle safety inspection laws and if a specific vehicle doesn’t pass inspection, it really should be repaired or condemned. I understand, easier said than done for a lot of people, but nonetheless important.
Every criminal makes mistakes, even petty scofflaws, and this one made a few.
First and foremost, it’s never legal to roll your own sticker so the very premise of this caper was their ultimate downfall. Second, if someone is going to try and get away with such a stunt, they should make sure the vehicle isn’t so unsafe that it’s going to leave the roadway in an uncontrolled manner, requiring law enforcement intervention. Third, change the serial number so if someone is going to claim ignorance they’re at least convincing.
It was this third mistake that ultimately unraveled the case and put the pieces together.
I don’t know what the ultimate outcome was, and it really doesn’t matter. What does matter is that the system worked and each step in that little inspection sticker’s journey was traceable.
Hopefully, no one was hurt and everyone came away a little more enlightened. And if you happen to come across some old TV shows, check out the cars, that’s always the best part.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
