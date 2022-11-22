Imagine Henry Ford, hot off the success of the moving assembly line and the Model T, decides to invent a convenient and easy-to-use gas nozzle that fits a Model T gas tank exclusively. It has a tapered square spout and locks nicely into the vehicle.
Now suppose William Crapo Durant on his way to building General Motors Corp. into a world-class automaker decides to join other manufacturers in using a commonly available round gas nozzle. How inconvenient would filling up become?
What if your cellphone or tablet used a specific kind of charging connector but another popular cellphone used an entirely different style connector? That too, would be inconvenient but probably wouldn’t leave you stranded since cellphone charging cords are small enough to fit in your pocket and are available enough to find buried under a seat cushion.
Now, apply this same issue to charging a car, specifically a fully electric car like a Tesla. Seems pretty simple. Tesla’s been around for a while now and its fast chargers are popping up, even here in the White Mountains.
The issue, like trying to charge your Android with an iPhone cord, is when you pull up to a Tesla fast charger with your fully electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 (I didn’t name it) and realize the square Model T nozzle won’t fit your round Buick gas tank, or something like that.
Tesla recently released a blog post (the modern day version of a press release) stating its design and specification files are available for download, essentially opening their doors for other EV makers to copy their charge port design.
They claim to be “actively working with relevant standards bodies to codify Tesla’s charging connector as a public standard.” They may be onto something. Tesla’s design is simple and compact, capable of up to 1 Mw DC charging.
Tesla is so confident in its charging connector and charge port, they’re calling it the North American Charging Standard or NACS. They say it’s the most common charging standard in the U.S. based on vehicle sales and available chargers. Tesla has almost 1,500 Supercharger stations here with an average of nine chargers per station. But just calling your product the standard doesn’t make it so.
Regardless of Tesla's claim, most EVs in North America use the Combined Charging System connector, or CCS. This set-up is an open international standard, meaning it can be used all over the world. The “combined” portion of the name comes from its ability to be a low power type 2 slow charger or add two additional DC power lines for higher voltage fast charging. CCS chargers provide 25Kw to 350Kw that can charge a dead EV battery to 80 percent in under an hour.
Just to add a little more complication, suppose Toyota used a triangular shaped gas nozzle. You guessed it, the preferred charge port and connector of Japanese EVs is called a CHAdeMO, which is an acronym for Charge de Move, the name of the vehicle consortium that standardized this design.
CHAdeMO chargers are currently capable of 6Kw-150Kw, which can charge a Nissan Leaf in less than an hour.
Like cellphones, there are adapters available to interchange between EV charging connectors, though that is less convenient.
Tesla may have an uphill battle to be adopted as the actual North American standard since recent federal incentives laid out in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act requires non-proprietary charging connectors such as the CCS.
But here’s where Tesla was smart when they made their design files available for anyone to use free of charge, which now makes it non-proprietary. The upside for Tesla is if their design is adopted more regularly, the return on investment for exclusive use of their chargers might offset the loss of open-source permission.
According to Tesla, their Supercharging network has 60 percent more NACS posts than all the CCS-equipped networks combined and with charging infrastructure lacking it might prove beneficial for EV drivers, too.
It’s possible thay=t one standard for EV charging connectors and charge ports will eventually rise to the top, but it may take a while as the industry grows through its infancy. And before you ask, no, Henry Ford didn’t actually specify a square gas nozzle.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
