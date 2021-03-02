Anyone who’s tried to find the key slot on a new car realizes automotive technology has advanced beyond simple mechanics.
Vehicles today are rolling models of efficiency and systems management controlled by a myriad of modules with acronyms named by engineers staring into a bowl of alphabet soup for lunch.
Nearly every three-letter combination ending in M is represented among automotive makes and models. A few examples are the BCM — Brake Control Module; CCM — Comfort Control Module; DEM — Differential Electronic Module; and CEM — Central Electronic Module.
All of these modules require semiconductor chips to function. Even something as simple as the movement of a gauge needle might be engineered around a chip.
Most of those modules are passive systems, and there are still active systems like infotainment which is like adding a personal computer to an already tech-laden vehicle. An average vehicle can have up to 50 microprocessors which can account for up to 40 percent of the cost.
All these electrons coursing through your car’s electrical system are also the reason why batteries are so critical to a modern vehicle functioning correctly and why when a battery is less than optimal, some accessories malfunction or warning lights illuminate. That weakened battery can cause havoc in unusual ways to the normal operation of a car or truck when nearly every system is dependent on the correct supply of electrical power.
If this seems overly complex, you can partly blame enhanced safety features, many of which are mandated by federal regulations. Brakes don’t need electronics or a module to operate. A relatively simple system, the master cylinder creates hydraulic pressure that squeezes a rotor between a caliper providing friction to stop a vehicle. But add ABS (or anti-lock brake system) functions, and a module is now a necessity.
Normally, the supply of semiconductor chips is able to keep up with demand, but as we’re all too well aware, these are not normal times.
As the pandemic and its associated shift toward home-based business and activities increased, the demand for chips spiked in home computers, gaming consoles and electronics, squeezing out vehicle manufacturers who were already throttling back production for the same reasons.
While chips for home electronics and those used in vehicles are not identical, they are made in the same factories, and there’s only so much capacity available. In addition, home-based tech like Sony and Apple say they could be selling more products, but they’re also stymied by supply shortages.
Automakers now find themselves without a critical component for production and these tiny semiconductors are stopping assembly lines.
This is a global problem affecting every auto manufacturer and market across the board. Some factories are closing for a period of time while others are slowing production or cutting shifts; others are stockpiling partially assembled vehicles for final assembly when chips become available.
The problem is expected to cost the auto industry more than $60 billion in losses as the ripple effect cuts into sales for everyone from the local dealers to corporate headquarters and smaller vendors.
General Motors estimates up to $2 billion in losses and Ford, whose profit powerhouse is the F150, which uses a chip unique to the popular pickup, projects losses of up to $2.5 billion.
Some manufacturers are shifting chip supplies from less profitable models to other facilities. GM has shuttered three car and crossover plants in North America through spring to keep their more profitable full-size SUV and pickup assembly lines running.
All this translates to a reduction of almost 700,000 new vehicles in the first quarter of 2021. Fewer new vehicles available to consumers leads to fewer used vehicles on the pre-owned car market, keeping prices high as demand builds while society begins to recover from COVID, and peak vacation and travel season approaches.
This seems like the perfect time for the introduction of a less complicated vehicle. If it were only so simple.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.