I don’t want to bore you with trivia, but this is one of those stories that a famous radio guy from an earlier generation might have told.
This nugget, or should I say briquette, of fact was brought to my attention by my friend Rick in Albany (New Hampshire, of course). It involves a guy most people have heard of, Henry Ford.
Henry Ford was an enigma of sorts. A brilliant industrialist and businessman who had a love for the outdoors. This dichotomy existed in tension between his world of utilizing massive amounts of natural resources in assembly-line manufacturing with his desire to preserve the environment. As an early adopter of the phrase “reduce, reuse and recycle,” Mr. Ford went to great lengths to control the sources of the materials he needed with efforts to make them renewable.
Ford’s model rubber plantation, Fordlandia, in the Brazilian rain forest, was one such effort. Despite Ford’s best intentions and his desire for a cheap, plentiful rubber source, his own natural abundance of hubris made for an ill-conceived execution and, ultimately, Fordlandia’s failure.
During Ford’s Model T production, a tremendous amount of wood was needed for everything from wheel spokes to dashboards. In fact, each car used about 100 board feet of lumber, and with a million cars a year produced, Henry needed his own forest.
Henry contacted his cousin’s husband, a man experienced in real estate, who purchased 313,000 acres on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (or UP) in 1919 on behalf of the Ford Motor Co. Upon acquisition of the timberland, Henry’s same cousin-in-law took over operations overseeing the massive sawmill complex that included factories and wood chemical and hydroelectric plants located in the area known as Iron Mountain. The irony of Ford’s wood operation being located at a place called Iron Mountain is not lost on me.
In time, Ford became concerned with the amount of waste being generated at Iron Mountain. Visits to the mill complex revealed a surplus of tree stumps, sawdust and smaller unusable branches. Henry wasn’t the type of guy to “leave money lying on the ground” or to disregard a resource. He also didn’t shy away from a problem.
As an avid camper, Ford would venture into nature along with friends including Thomas Edison, Harvey Firestone and John Burroughs — a few names you might recognize — not to mention a cadre of helpers. Ford was also an early adopter of “glamping.” On these trips he found it was difficult at times to scrounge enough dry firewood and kindling for effective cooking, perhaps leading to a “light bulb” moment.
Back at Iron Mountain, with the help of a chemist, wood chips used in the process of extracting combustible gases, known as char, were combined with other wood scrap material, mixed with cornstarch and tar, and compressed into small chunks that would easily burn and sustain a fire.
These lumps were the answer to the wood waste and Henry’s campfire dilemma, and soon a charcoal plant was erected at iron Mountain next to the sawmill.
The charcoal factory made 610 pounds of “briquets,” as Henry called them for every ton of scrap wood, and Ford found a niche for this new product by marketing “Picnic Kits,” which contained a portable grill and charcoal for cooking.
Ford also sold charcoal and charcoal grills through the company's automobile dealerships, hardware and sporting goods stores, and commissaries for Ford employees.
Ford tied outdoor adventures together with the automobile, and if that sounds familiar, it should. Modern carmakers are still using that page from Ford’s playbook. Just watch a Subaru or “Trail Ready” Jeep ad sometime.
Henry Ford died in 1947, and in 1951, the Ford charcoal division was sold to a group of investors who changed the name to pay tribute to Henry’s cousin-in-law, the man who acquired the land and ran Iron Mountain, Edward G. Kingsford. Today, Kingsford charcoal briquettes remain as popular as ever.
So, next time you’re at a backyard barbecue ask your friends what a Pinto and Kingsford charcoal have in common. If they say they were both made by Ford Motor Co., they’re right! If they say they’re both combustible, they’re technically correct, too.
As Paul Harvey would say, his voice buzzing through the AM radio speaker in the dashboard of my dad’s Caprice wagon, “Now you know the rest of the story.”
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
