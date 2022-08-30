Years before built-in infotainment systems, there was the simple car radio.

As primitive technology marched on, someone figured out a way to play records in a moving automobile. That brought a whole new meaning to “skipping a beat.” Soon 8-tracks were appearing under dashboards. This was the era of my brothers’ music — one had a ‘63 Corvair convertible and another had a ‘71 Maverick Grabber — while my dad opted for an FM converter that pulled in stereo band radio stations when hooked up to his stock AM radio and dual speakers.

