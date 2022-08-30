Years before built-in infotainment systems, there was the simple car radio.
As primitive technology marched on, someone figured out a way to play records in a moving automobile. That brought a whole new meaning to “skipping a beat.” Soon 8-tracks were appearing under dashboards. This was the era of my brothers’ music — one had a ‘63 Corvair convertible and another had a ‘71 Maverick Grabber — while my dad opted for an FM converter that pulled in stereo band radio stations when hooked up to his stock AM radio and dual speakers.
Operation for tacked-on music components was by various random switches, while tuned into specific AM frequencies. No Radio Shack worth its weight in Realistic high-fidelity components was without plenty of speaker wire and wire nuts back then.
The first upgrade to any newly acquired ride among my peers was always a better stereo and speakers.
Modification time on my first car, a Bondo and brownish ‘74 Oldsmobile Omega (think Nova with a fancier grille), came when my buddy, Dave and I yanked that analog dash-mounted Delco AM radio and replaced it with a genuine AM/FM/cassette player of some mediocre period correct brand like Sanyo or Craig or maybe Audiovox that I got at a discount department store. Nothing fancy with preset radio stations or auto reverse on my retail clerk’s budget, just something that would play Bob Seger or CCR or tune in WBCN.
As car audio came into its own, better components and systems raised the bar, and it wasn’t long before “jacking” car stereos was a lucrative business on college campuses and inner cities. Top-of-the-line after-market manufacturers responded with removable, slide-out dash mounted stereos.
If you really wanted to impress your date, you might flip up the handle of your Blaupunkt Berlin (Blaupunkt stereo models were named after cities) and slide that 5-pound electronic box out of your dash and bring it into the restaurant.
Blaupunkt was common in finer German cars, so even though you drove a Celica, you could plop that stereo down on the table with the swagger of a Porsche pilot. Ironically, the one vehicle I had where the shift lever prevented the stereo from pulling out far enough to clear the dashboard was a Porsche.
If you preferred to avoid the eye rolls of your fellow diners, you could leave that chunk of dashboard under you seat or hidden in the trunk, but that defeated the purpose of the theft prevention.
As thieves got smarter and the shortcomings of carrying expensive, sensitive electronic equipment around in the rain while shopping became less convenient, the engineers jumped to the next level: removable face plates.
Here was a modification on the original idea of “take it with you so the unscrupulous audiophiles can’t have it” except now, a relatively thin and light stereo face plate, rather than the whole unit, detached with the push of a button.
Toss it in a case about the size of a pair of sunglasses and no more worrying about tunes upon your return. Be careful not to push a poorly placed release button in the middle of your favorite song. And, like slide-out removable units, it wasn’t wise to leave the face plate in the glove compartment or hidden in the car for obvious reasons.
While all this was going on, car makers were steadily improving their optional audio experience by pairing up the big names in speakers like Bose and Harman-Kardon.
The original equipment manufacturers cheated the criminals electronically by forcing the user to enter a discreet code anytime power was interrupted to the unit. If the wrong code was entered too many times, the user was locked out.
This system worked reasonably well, though by now there were so many proprietary interfaces only specific model cars could use a radio from the same make and model. And then there was the problem of where to put the code in case it was needed. Write it down in the glove compartment or console, and you might as well just leave it on the dashboard. Writing it in Sharpie on the unit still gave access to anyone who boosted it from your dashboard while effectively hiding it from the legitimate user unless they carried around removal tools. And forget about the code being available to successive drivers. By the time the third owner went to replace the battery and the stereo readout came up “CODE” most people were scratching their heads.
Today, car audio looks and acts very differently. Radio stations and media platforms have shifted, and our lives and the source of nearly everything entertainment-related is in our pockets, stored on our phones. About the most complicated action you need to take with a modern system is figuring out how to pair your phone with the vehicle’s Bluetooth — no twisted speaker wire necessary.
