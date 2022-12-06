Buick Electra SUV.jpg

Buick has mapped out a path and will only sell EVs by 2030. Further, all those EVs will be SUVs (COURTESY PHOTO)

I know, many of you are not only weary of hearing about electric vehicles but you’re also not looking forward to sharing the road with them let alone being pushed to buy one someday.

It turns out you’re not alone, and a segment of General Motors retailers, specifically Buick dealers, want nothing to do with EVs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.