I know, many of you are not only weary of hearing about electric vehicles but you’re also not looking forward to sharing the road with them let alone being pushed to buy one someday.
It turns out you’re not alone, and a segment of General Motors retailers, specifically Buick dealers, want nothing to do with EVs.
Buick has a proud history dating back to 1899. Founded by David Dunbar Buick, it was one of the first American automakers and was incorporated in 1903, the same year the company moved from Detroit to Flint, Mich.
Billy Durant made Buick the cornerstone of his General Motors empire, using their success and financial standing to build the GM corporation.
Buick hasn’t survived 120 years of carmaking by standing still, and its future, like that of many other auto marques, is electric.
Buick has mapped out a path and will only sell EVs by 2030. Further, all those EVs will be SUVs. But along with this evolution comes an investment by Buick franchisees. GM, like all auto manufacturers, requires its dealerships to maintain certain standards, and those will include charging stations and physical upgrades to their stores, a potentially significant investment.
There are currently more than 1,900 Buick dealerships in the U.S., and those that don’t want to continue in an EV world will be given the opportunity and support, through a buyout to exit their franchise obligations. There is no official speculation on how many dealers are considering closing down.
Those dealers who intend to ride out the transition, along with Buick consumers, can expect the first fully electric Buick to be revealed sometime in 2023 and will arrive in 2024 to be introduced as a 2025 model. It's a far cry from when new cars were introduced and appeared in showrooms in the fall for the next model year. At least Buick has an appropriate name for its new line of EVs: They all will carry the name Electra, a name associated with their flagship sedan that ended its run in 1990 after more than 30 years.
The original Buick Electra model was released in 1959, along with a completely new model lineup for the brand. Their top of the line car carried the name Electra 225 replacing the formerly known Limited model. The 225 has its own significance indicating the vehicle’s huge length of 225 inches or 18¾ feet.
Unlike many randomly chosen car monikers, Electra was a real person. The story goes that the GM president at the time and former head of Buick, Harlow Cutice, had a sister-in-law named, you guessed it, Electra.
Electra Waggoner Biggs was an extraordinarily wealthy heiress, socialite, owner of the half-million acre Waggoner Ranch northwest of Dallas and an accomplished sculptor who created busts of such notables as Will Rogers, Dwight Eisenhower and Harry Truman. Biggs was named after her aunt, Electra Waggoner for whom the town of Electra, Texas, was also named.
There is also some family lore that the Lockheed Electra L-188 turboprop airliner, produced from 1957-61, also was named for Electra Waggoner Biggs, but Lockheed had been using the Electra name since the Model 10 was introduced in 1934. Perhaps her aunt’s namesake had some influence.
The Lockheed Model 10 Electra, despite its rugged reliability, achieved a level of infamy as the plane used by Amelia Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, in their 1937 attempt to circumnavigate the globe. During that ill-fated flight the duo was lost over the central Pacific Ocean near Howland Island and the mystery of their disappearance still fuels theories and conjecture to this day.
While some dealers will chose to get out of the car business rather than make the investment in Buick’s transition to electric power, the shift to EVs might bring the historic brand to the attention of a new generation of car buyer. I wonder what Electra would think of all this?
