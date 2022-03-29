You might think a birdcage and an early automobile are worlds apart, but meander down this path of evolution with George Pierce.
Around the time of the Civil War, George worked for a couple different manufacturing concerns before breaking out on his own. Naturally, he made what he knew, and in 1878 the George N. Pierce Co. was turning out household products from bathtubs to birdcages. Then the bicycle craze rolled in and suddenly it wasn’t much of a stretch to turn those wire birdcages into wheel spokes and bike frames. George set the bar high and soon his cycles were in demand.
The leap from bicycles to automobiles was a short one around the turn of the century when Pierce introduced the Motorette followed by the Stanhope. Can you imagine bragging to your friends about your new Stanhope? Let’s face it, the name doesn’t exude style. By 1903, George found his groove when he manufactured the Arrow and shortly after, the Great Arrow. I mean, what’s better than an Arrow? A Great Arrow, of course.
Percy Pierce, George’s son (George had a way with names), entered a Great Arrow in the first Glidden Tour in 1905, an automobile endurance run that began in New York City and ended, just up the road in Bretton Woods. Percy was joined by his parents, fiancee and mechanic (motor sports were different back then) and won the 1,100-mile event out of the 33 cars entered.
By 1906, Pierce’s reputation was growing and a new factory was established in Buffalo, N.Y., on the site of the 1901 Pan-American Exposition, the place President William McKinley was assassinated. The new factory grew to 1.5 million square feet and accommodated the latest technology and conveniences including a chemical lab, power plant, laundry, two dining rooms and snack counters serving coffee, pie, ice cream and fruit to employees.
The company officially became Pierce-Arrow in 1908, around the time the Pierce family took their leave from the auto business. Percy worked for a few years with the Pierce Cycle Company which continued producing bicycles and motorcycles at the old factory until 1914. The Emblem Manufacturing Company then purchased the cycle tooling and continued to build Pierce bikes for another two decades.
In 1909, President William Howard Taft became the first POTUS to use an automobile for official occasions when he ordered two Pierce-Arrows for the White House. Pierce-Arrow would remain the official car of the president into the Roosevelt administration when the White House leased the last Pierce-Arrows in 1935.
The Roaring Twenties saw Pierce-Arrows’ reputation cemented on the world stage as one of the finest automobiles available and it was 1925 when Paul Willard Sr. ordered a Pierce-Arrow Model 80 sedan for himself. Willard was an iron ore magnate who wanted the most reliable car available to drive between the Iron Range and his home in Minneapolis, Minn.
At a base price of $3,995 (delivery at the Buffalo plant) or just under $65,000 today, the car was costly but it wasn’t status Willard was after. Paul drove the round trip of around 500 miles between his home and the mountains numerous times as well as six or seveb times to his family home in Riverside, Calif., and back, a round-trip of about 4,000 miles. Imagine those road trips.
This was the 1920s, when new Ford Model Ts were still available and roads were little more than a suggestion.
Willard had the car shipped to Europe in 1929, for a cost of $50 to drive around the continent and visit family. His children and sister attended school in Switzerland and it was his sister, Constance Willard, who was a passenger aboard the Titanic on her way home in 1912. She is listed among the survivors.
While still touring Europe, the stock market crashed ringing in the Great Depression and the car was shipped home. Willard went back to work in mining.
The Pierce-Arrow remained in use by the family through World War II. The Willards were able to get gas and tires rationed due to their involvement with iron production for the war effort. Following the war, the car stayed mostly at the family’s summer home in northern Minnesota. Following the death of Paul Sr. in 1954, the sedan was backed into a room in the stone basement of their house and a wall was built to protect it.
Paul Jr. inherited the car but always considered it his dad’s and didn’t disturb it. Paul Jr. passed away in 2012 at age 97 and the car went to his son, David. Parked before he was born and locked away behind a wall that he was told as a child not to play on or in, his relationship with the Model 80 became distant.
As for the company, Pierce-Arrow merged with Studebaker in 1928, but by 1933, Studebaker was in financial trouble and sold Pierce-Arrow to a group of Buffalo businessmen for $1.5 million. The new owners were unable to turn the company’s fortunes around and declared bankruptcy in 1938.
The Willards' Pierce-Arrow in the basement has become bit of a local legend and remains there to this day, a time capsule protected from sunlight and the elements for nearly 70 years. It is an incredible story of a car and the history it has seen and touched, spare parts still wrapped in WWII-era newspaper, waiting for its next chapter to be written.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
