They say politics makes strange bedfellows, and the same could be said of car companies. Sometimes pooling resources can be beneficial to all involved, while other times, the very act of survival might come with the alliance of a former competitor.
In the 1970s, American automakers allied with Japanese auto manufacturers to get back some market share lost to gas-guzzling cars when oil embargoes crippled the domestic industry. Badge engineering of a Mazda pickup, renamed the Currier, helped buy time until Ford could get the Ranger to market and, likewise, Chevy made use of a similar Isuzu, renamed the LUV while they engineered the S-10.
Big trucks, or commercial vehicles, aren’t immune from mergers and acquisitions, and recently Volkswagen, the largest automotive manufacturer in the world, announced their intention to buy Navistar for $3.7 billion. I have a soft spot for both manufacturers, although they are not two businesses most would picture under the same umbrella.
Navistar is the company that grew from the ashes of the original International Harvester Corp., which provided most of my daily transportation and work vehicles during my time in the construction trades, covering everything from landscaping to road building and maintenance at one time or another.
Back around and before the new millennium, Binders, as old International’s are known, were rugged, basic, capable and available. Rust was always a concern here in the Northeast, but scrap sheet metal and a rivet gun or MIG welder could make short work of common corrosion, and frames were always stout and uncompromised, in stark contrast to today’s light- and medium-duty truck chassis.
Navistar has had a storied history, but they’ve managed to keep America trucking through economic highs and lows, oil embargoes and ever-tightening diesel emission regulations. They’re based in Lisle, Ill., and have remained independent, just as the image of the American trucker demands, even as they and others have at least shared technology with worldwide truck manufacturers.
We’re used to the sight of tractor trailers being led down the highways by names like Peterbilt, Kenworth, Mack, Freightliner and International, but many of the world’s crowded roads are served by cab-over tractors wearing names like DAF, Leyland, Volvo, VW, Scania and MAN. The last three, along with a couple of busmakers, comprise the bulk of the Traton Group, owned by Volkswagen, and the organization that is actually purchasing Navistar.
Traton and Navistar are not complete strangers. In the past few years, they have quietly partnered in developing strategic technologies and supplies, and have also worked worked jointly with a third party to develop self-driving trucks. Traton even invested in a small share of Navistar through these ventures, but now sees some larger benefits to acquiring the company which they insist will remain its own entity.
International trucks will reap rewards leveraged from worldwide engineering and product development that could lead to improvements in design and efficiency, just as Mack trucks have from their affiliation with Volvo and Peterbilt and Kenworth have from owning DAF.
VW will gain a foothold in the U.S. truck territory where they are obviously lacking, and International dealers and distributorships offer a ready-made network for Traton’s other commercial truck brands should they decide to break into the U.S. market.
As a big fan of Lightline International trucks, now long out of production with the last of the pickups rolling off the assembly line in 1975, and the final Scout SUV in 1980, this new partnership between International and VW conjures up thoughts of a modernized Scout or heavy-duty pickup to fill a spot in the red-hot U.S. consumer truck and SUV markets.
It’s a long shot. I only hope they don’t graft an International grille onto a VW Atlas or Tiguan. If done right and with the financial backing of VW, maybe there’s a chance to revive International’s light truck legacy. The Bronco is back, why not the Scout? Nostalgia and retro are in. How about a new International Scout, IH edition? I know, I’m reaching, but it’s 2020 — anything is possible.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.