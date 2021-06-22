There was a time, before peer-to-peer business models and the gig economy that made services like Uber and Lyft synonymous with catching a ride, when a taxicab was the only choice in door-to-door local travel.
Yellow taxis were a fixture at airport curbs, bus and train depots, and busy city streets, sporting an illuminated sign on the roof to let riders know of their availability.
The very image of a thriving metropolis was incomplete without roadways clogged with beat-up yellow sedans vying for the next fare. And that mellow yellow color is actually mandated in New York City since 1967, so passengers could tell quickly which taxicabs are legally operated. Yes, there was a time before apps when giving a ride was regulated.
Cabdrivers are memorialized in song and on screen, simultaneously providing an important service while often regarded as the bottom rung of the social status ladder. Cabbies or hacks — short for hackney, a name carried over from 19th century England — described an average-sized horse used to pull a coach for hire.
As common as taxis are to cities, the most ubiquitous of all cabs is the iconic Checker Marathon. But Checker began with the thinnest of threads. A Russian immigrant named Morris Markin, who made his fortune as a tailor producing ready-to-wear suits and uniforms under contract to the Army during World War I, was looking to divest and loaned his friend and fellow immigrant, Abe Lomberg $15,000 to bolster his autobody business.
These bodies were mated to chassis built by Commonwealth Motors and turned into cabs, a specialized vehicle during a time when taxicabs were reserved for the wealthy.
Unfortunately, Abe’s autobody business and Commonwealth Motors both failed within a year of each other, but Morris apparently saw the potential. Rather than lose his entire investment, Markin took over both companies, merging them and renaming the company for their biggest client, Checker Taxi of Chicago. On June 18, 1923, the first Checker came out of their new facility in Kalamazoo, Mich., where the company and its manufacturing would remain.
Checker grew a reputation for rugged, reliable, purpose-built vehicles that were easy to repair, and by the late 1920s supplied nearly half the cabs in New York City, in addition to many other U.S. cities. While many suffered financially during the Depression of the 1930s, Checker’s business was solidified when their main competitor, General Motors, ceased taxicab production.
Checker, on the other hand, sold their product on credit so when owners defaulted on their note, the vehicle was repossessed. With a surplus of taxis and no buyers in line, Markin hired his own drivers to run the cabs and by 1940, he was one of the largest taxicab operators in the country as well as the leading manufacturer, supplying his own drivers as well as those of his competitors.
Following WWII and the national focus on military manufacturing, Checker was back in the cab game and in 1956, the company, now known as Checker Motors, introduced their A8, later to be known as the Marathon, a design and name that would stick with the distinctive vehicle through the next 25 years.
This winning formula was all business, with rubber floors and vinyl seats with no pleats or seams to catch dirt and a no-frill interior that could be hosed out to clean. The trunk was big enough for ample luggage, and the back seat featured nearly 4 feet of legroom with two folding jumpseats to accommodate five rear-seat passengers. With the jumpseats folded up, a stroller could be wheeled in, and the roof was tall enough to prevent passengers from removing their hats.
Production of the Checker Marathon reached a high of 8,100 cars in 1962, and in 1963, more than 35,000 taxis in the U.S. were Checkers. Through the years, the only options offered were power steering, power brakes and air-conditioning, and the only changes were due to mandates such as the installation of seat belts, headrests and the eventual removal of the rear jump seats in 1978 — they couldn’t pass crash standards. Mechanical components were dependent on suppliers and varied by availability.
Checker also manufactured a raised roof ambulance called a Medicar that was tall enough to accommodate a wheelchair; hearses; limousines; and the Aerobus, a 22-foot-long stretched wagon, eight-door, 12-passenger airport shuttle that still holds the record for the longest mass-produced passenger car.
It even offered the Marathon to the general public in sedan and station wagon form, but consumers never warmed to it and it might have presented an awkward situation if an unsuspecting passenger tried to hop in the back for a ride.
Morris Markin died in 1970, as gas prices put the squeeze on Checker. His son, David, took over but was never able to bring the company back to its glory days, and by 1981, with only 500 cars sold and reporting its first loss in nearly 50 years, the writing was on the wall. The last Checker Marathon rolled off the Kalamazoo assembly line in July of 1982.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
