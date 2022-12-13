uscellular truck

UScellular surprised Conway Elementary's 68 Hours of Hunger coordinators with a truckload of food recently. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The holidays are about connecting with friends and family, and UScellular is nourishing these connections by enabling communities to share a meal with the ones they love.

In a surprise visit on Dec. 9, UScellular donated food items to 68 Hours of Hunger to aid them in their mission of providing children nourishing food to carry them through the weekend. This donation will help them provide bags of food that includes two breakfasts, two lunches, and three dinners for a child, with some left over to share.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.