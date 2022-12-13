CONWAY — The holidays are about connecting with friends and family, and UScellular is nourishing these connections by enabling communities to share a meal with the ones they love.
In a surprise visit on Dec. 9, UScellular donated food items to 68 Hours of Hunger to aid them in their mission of providing children nourishing food to carry them through the weekend. This donation will help them provide bags of food that includes two breakfasts, two lunches, and three dinners for a child, with some left over to share.
“68 Hours of Hunger does so much for our community, so we wanted to fulfill their wish list and help them deliver the much-needed support they provide throughout the Conway area,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager at UScellular in New England.
“Food has the power to connect people, and we believe every family deserves to come together, strengthen ties, and make memories this time of year.”
End 68 Hours of Hunger is a public not-for-profit effort to confront the approximately 68 hours of hunger that some school children experience between the free lunch they receive at school on Friday afternoon and the free breakfast they receive at school on Monday morning.
This weekend program, established in New Hampshire in 2011, puts nourishing food in the hands of school children to carry them through the weekend. The organization is entirely volunteer based, and 100 percent of funds go directly to feeding at-risk children unless otherwise designated by the donor.
This holiday season, UScellular is providing food banks, pantries, and shelters with needed supplies and has a goal to support more than 135 organizations across the country. UScellular retail stores are also collecting donations for local food-focused non-profits.
Since 2009, UScellular has donated more than $22.6 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about the company’s community involvement, go to newsroom.uscellular.com/community.
UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. T
he Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses, and improve the efficiency of government operations.
Through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2023.
