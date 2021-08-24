ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Newly released 2020 U.S. Census data shows the population of the Coos County and the Androscoggin Valley continued its slow decline at a time when the state's total population of the state increased.
The population of Coos County dropped by 1,787 to 31,268 for a decrease of 5.4 percent from 2010, while the state overall saw a 4.6 percent increase to 1.3 million.
The Androscoggin Valley communities of Berlin, Gorham, Shelburne and Dummer all saw their populations decrease while Randolph and Milan saw slight increases. Overall the population of the valley went from 15,222 to 14,468, a decrease of 754 or about 5 percent.
The new census figures show Berlin’s population is now under 10,000. The population is listed at 9,425, a drop of 626 people, or 6.2 percent.
But the decrease could have been considerably lower. The federal prison was activated in 2012 after the 2010 census and the inmates in both the state and federal prisons are counted as part of the city’s population.
The federal prison’s population is currently listed at 805, but it has ranged from 650 to 964.
In part because of the federal prison, Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme said she was surprised that the city’s population dipped below the 10,000 mark.
She said the census bureau’s American Community Survey 2020 estimate put the city at 10,122 and that usually the yearly estimates and the census figures are not that far apart.
Laflamme said she has reached out to the census with questions, and the bureau has assigned a specialist to provide answers. “The data is lacking,” she said.
Gorham saw its population decrease by 150, or 5.2 percent, to 2,698; Dummer’s population fell from 306 to 304, and Shelburne went from 372 to 353, a decrease of 5.1 percent.
On the other hand, Milan’s population went up by 21 to 1,358, and Randolph increased from 310 to 328.
University of New Hampshire Senior Demographer Kenneth Johnson said overall the state’s population grew because 54,500 more people moved here than left, accounting for 89 percent of the state’s population gain.
In a report issued for the Carsey School of Public Policy, Johnson said there were also 6,500 more births than deaths statewide. He said that growth did not happen in Coos and the other two northern counties, where the population is aging and deaths exceeded births by a wide margin.
“In northernmost Coos County, major declines in the traditional wood and paper products industry continue to push young adults to seek opportunity elsewhere, which results in fewer births to offset deaths to its older population," Johnson said.
"Yet Coos County is also situated in a scenic region with ski areas, resorts and a strong regional infrastructure that have welcomed generations of vacationers and now amenity migrants. This is reflected in a small migration gain, though it was not sufficient to offset the many more deaths than births,” Johnson said.
Since 1790, the U.S. Census Bureau has been required by the Constitution to conduct its national census every 10 years. Census data is used for determining $1.7 trillion in federal grants for rural areas, highway construction and planning, rural payment assistance and water and waste disposal systems for rural areas.
Census figures are also used to determine political representation and to ensure that representation is based on accurate census figures. A 15-member House committee that includes eight Republican and seven Democratic members, will draw the 424 state House districts. The state Senate committee has not been selected yet.
To make sure local residents were counted, the city received a $6,000 grant from N.H. Charitable Foundation to promote increased participation in the census, especially in Berlin, Gorham, Northumberland and Colebrook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.