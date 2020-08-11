CONWAY — U.S. Cellular has promoted Cheng Chen to store manager at the North Conway store located at 1584 White Mountain Highway. In this role, Chen is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Chen brings over four years of wireless experience to his role.
"At U.S. Cellular, we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service," said Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England.
"I am excited for Cheng to be a leader at our North Conway store, and I'm confident that his leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs."
Chen joined U.S. Cellular in 2016, most recently serving as a sales manager at the North Conway store. Prior to tha, he worked as a retail wireless consultant at the company's Bangor, Maine, store. He lives in North Conway.
U.S. Cellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. It is ranked No. 1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance.
